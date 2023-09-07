Kevin Costner’s Ex Wife Christine Baumgartner Ordered to Pay $14,000 in Legal Fees to Actor’s Attorney

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, are embroiled in a legal battle opposing each other amid their divorce proceedings. Recently, a Santa Barbara judge sanctioned Baumgartner and ordered her to pay $14,000 towards Costner's attorney's fees., according to Daily Mail. The judge announced the order in favor of Costner who claimed Baumgartner had failed to provide full details about her bid for spousal support.

Baumgartner, aged 49, is seeking to void the spousal support section of their prenuptial agreement in an upcoming trial scheduled for November. She is hoping to be awarded alimony and has also requested $855,000 in projected attorney fees to cover her legal expenses.

During the court proceedings, Judge Thomas Anderle agreed to postpone the decision on the legal costs until September 20, when a full hearing on the matter is scheduled. John Rydell, Baumgartner's attorney countered the order with a request to reconsider his decision to sanction Baumgartner. Rydell argued that providing answers about the pre-nuptial agreement has the potential to violate the attorney-client privilege.

In addition to the sanction, Baumgartner's request to have Costner sanctioned over his alleged failure to provide all of his financial documents was denied. Instead, Rydell was instructed to produce a list of missing documents and send it to Costner's attorneys.

This legal setback for Baumgartner comes shortly after Judge Anderle reduced her child support payments from $129,000 per month to $63,000, a decision that left both parties surprised and disappointed.

Baumgartner and Costner will appear in front of the judge by the end of the month of September for their next hearing. The hearing is important with regard to several financial matters that shall be addressed then.

UPDATE: Kevin Costner’s ex Christine Baumgartner calls $129,000 monthly child support “insufficient”



She says Kevin needs to pay more child support "so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also… pic.twitter.com/RghHI6ExTr — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 31, 2023

Baumgartner's request for $855,000 in attorney fees is a projected amount, combining the money she has already spent with the anticipated costs of a seven-day trial over the couple's prenuptial agreement, set to begin on November 28. To prevent prolonged litigation legal experts suggest that requesting fees in such cases is very unusual as the judges tend to scrutinize everything with great detail.

The immense legal bills incurred in this divorce case are unusual for family court, but they can be attributed to the substantial assets at stake. Brett Ward, a family law expert, predicts that the combined legal fees in this case could exceed $5 million if a settlement is not reached soon.

Kevin Costner wins ugly child support battle with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner: Judge gives wife $63,000 for their three children. HALF of what she requested! pic.twitter.com/BQBS7DH8dN — ᴼᴹᴳ ᶥᵗˢ Adàeze (@nubianbarbieeee) September 2, 2023

Last week, both Costner and Baumgartner testified about child support, with Baumgartner expressing the need for additional funds to provide a suitable home for their three children. Costner, on the other hand, expressed concerns about being forced into unwanted work if child support was inflated.

The expenses include $40,000 monthly spent on flowers and gifts by the actor. However, it remains to be determined where the legal battle between the former couple is headed.

