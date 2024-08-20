Christina Applegate Opens Up About Her Plastic Surgery Following a Producer's Hurtful Comments

Christina Applegate, an actress whose talent has always delighted audiences, is one of the best in the entertainment world. Yet, beneath the glory and success, she has faced several challenges that have truly tested her in every possible way. Recently, on the Messy podcast, Applegate opened up about undergoing plastic surgery. She shared that at the age of just 27, a comment from a producer influenced her decision to undergo the procedure, as detailed by She Knows.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Scarnici

"At 27 years old, I was on a show and one of the producers, very famous people who did a very famous show as well, said, 'Hey, we're having trouble lighting under your eyes. Your bags under your eyes are so big,'" Applegate recalled. The producer thereafter asked her to get it removed. Applegate explained that the trait was hereditary and playfully added that her dad had “Louis Vuitton luggage” under his eyes. She admitted, “You know what I did? At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I’ve ever had to remove the bags under my eyes...I went under."

The actress and the host also exchanged tales of TV executives criticizing their looks. The Dead to Me star openly discussed the harsh realities actresses face on set. She said, "We talk about a lot about fear of going back to work and, you know, and I'm having, like, this idea of, like, I might want to. And now I'm like, 'Oh, s---, we're being so honest about this. Are they gonna think that I'm not gonna be able to do it?'" In a May 2024 podcast, Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler also bravely shared their battles with eating disorders.

"I just deprived myself of food for years and years and years. It was f---ing torture," Applegate confessed, as reported by People magazine. The actress has always been open about her journey ever since her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2021. During the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022, she spoke about the joy her career has brought her. “I’ve had a really interesting life. My life started as being a little girl, waiting in line to see the first Star Wars on this very street, at that very theater, looking at these [stars on the street] going, ‘Who are these people? What did they do? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one.”

On social media, she once penned, “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.” Applegate was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. She told Oprah Winfrey in 2008, “I cry at least once a day about it because it’s hard to overlook it when you’re standing there in the mirror. When you look down, it’s the first thing you see…So you’re reminded constantly of this thing– this cancer thing that you had. This is my opportunity now to go out and fight as hard as I can for early detection,” as reported by CNN.