Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About 'Terrifying' Date with John Legend at 20, Shares Surprising Details

Chrissy Teigen is an incredibly renowned socialite and television personality who’s beloved for her charming demeanor. Her phenomenal fashion statements continue to set trends to date. Moreover, she’s known for being the wife of All of Me singer John Legend. The couple have been married for nearly a decade and have the sweetest love story out there. Their three children also make their lives quite delightful. Recently, Teigen took a trip down memory lane and recalled what was supposed to be a romantic evening to that of anxiety and dread!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Sundance Film Festival, Teigen had a lovely conversation with David Chang and Joel Kim Booster who were excited about their new show Chrissy & Dave Dine Out. Teigen seemed to be in a blend of exhilaration and possible shyness when she looked back 20 years ago! Teigen and Legend were as they were today: two lovestruck soulmates who were enchanted with each other. She pinpointed her date when she was 20 years old and recalled, “I took John to Jean-Georges when I was 20 years old, and I remember the margarita that he ordered was $58.”

She also seemed to remember the overall pleasing aesthetic of the famed cocktail and how it “came out on a little dish and had salts and everything.” With a good drink, it should’ve been a breezy and sublime evening right? Well, for Teigen it wasn’t exactly the case. The cookbook author said remembering her emotions at the time, “My heart broke because I knew then that my card would probably decline.” From Teigen’s response, it could insinuate that she wanted to genuinely treat her then-boyfriend despite the price tag.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Denise Truscello

Nevertheless, she excused herself to the bank feeling “so, so scared,” and out of that fear, she withdrew about $800. Teigen described the whole date as a “beautiful and wonderful” ordeal. But, she couldn’t get out that gnawing feeling at the back of her head due to the price. She says, “The fear that went into having it…Oh my God!!! I’ll never forget that feeling in my entire life. It was terrifying.” This date seemed to have quite a haunting effect on the cookbook author because she still remembers the day and the emotions associated with it.

As per People, the couple first met in 2006 while Legend was shooting his music video for Stereo. Teigen claimed it was practically love at first sight as she revealed the two getting intimate with each other. Fast forward to 2008, after a brief split and reconciliation, the couple made their very first red carpet debut flaunting their love.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

After many years of dating, Legend popped the question on December 27, 2011, two years later, Teigen and Legend got married at a New York Courthouse. Since then, they’ve been inseparable from each other! The couple built a beautiful family and have four children together.