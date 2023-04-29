Chris Rock Spotted on Date With TV Host Sharon Carpenter at Chateau Marmont

Comedian Chris Rock, who has been known for his jokes and witty one-liners, was recently spotted on a date with British TV host, Sharon Carpenter at the luxurious Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California. The two seemed to be enjoying each other's company as they sipped on drinks and laughed the night away.

The news of Chris Rock's date with Sharon Carpenter has caused quite a stir in the entertainment industry, with fans speculating about the potential new couple. Many are wondering if this is the start of a new romantic relationship for the comedian, who has been single for quite some time.

It seems that this date was a real hit with both Rock and Carpenter, who reportedly seemed very into each other, with Carpenter laughing nonstop at Rock's jokes, according to Page Six. Robert Pattinson even stopped by their table to say hello.

Sharon Carpenter is a well-known British TV host who has appeared on various television shows, including ones on Revolt TV and the BBC. Her credentials also include hosting the UK version of HQ Trivia and starring on the VH1 series The Gossip Game in 2013.

This recent sighting of Chris Rock with Sharon Carpenter has sparked rumors of a new romance. Rock has been linked to several women in the past, including the In a World actress Lake Bell, with whom he was spotted holding hands and lounging on a yacht in Croatia. Their last public sighting was in NYC, where they were seen with Rock's daughters, Lola Simone Rock and Zahra Savannah Rock, and a few friends after a night out at Catch NYC.

During his March 4 Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the comedian confirmed that he was single and had been for a long time. He was previously married to Malaak Compton-Rock for 20 years before getting divorced in 2016. Since then, he has been dating on and off.

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, the comedian expressed, "Getting divorced, you have to f–king start over. You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.” In the past, he has also been romantically involved with Megalyn Echikunwoke for four years and was linked to Carmen Ejogo.

With the news of Chris Rock's date with Sharon Carpenter, it's clear that the comedian is ready to put himself out there and find love again. While it's too soon to tell if this date will lead to something more serious, fans of Rock are hopeful that he will find happiness.

Despite the media attention surrounding their date, Chris Rock and Sharon Carpenter have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. Neither of them has made any public statements about the date, leaving fans to speculate about their potential romance.