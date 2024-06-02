Chris Pratt Shares How Quickly He Spent His First $75,000 Paycheck: 'Where'd That Money Go'

Chris Pratt recently shared how he blew his first big paycheck of $75,000. In a chat with SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning, Pratt admitted he hadn't made the smartest money moves. He mostly talked about his first sizable paycheck in the business. Despite his humble origins, Pratt admitted that he had not been thrifty at first when questioned about his financial philosophy following his success. "I was under the impression that I would never run out of money," he remembered with a laugh.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Han Myung-Gu

He clarified that years of living on a restricted budget had shaped his viewpoint. Pratt still remembered clearly how he felt when he received his first large salary of 75,000 USD from a TV movie. "Are you serious?" he said hilariously. Pratt recounted a humorous anecdote about his early experiences with money. He shared that he once humorously sang his version of George Michael's Careless Whisper, jokingly declaring, "I'm never gonna wait again." "Fuck you, bitches, I am leaving." He then comically added, "And then about two months later, I was like, 'Where'd that money go?!'," as per Yahoo!

"Chris Pratt will never know what “money loser” even means at Global Box Office it seems" https://t.co/7W5BnXraor pic.twitter.com/ApVL3x0st7 — chico (@bettercallchicx) May 26, 2024

Following his early successes, Pratt concluded that he needed to improve his money management big time. He talked about expecting his money to last and how he traveled to places like Hawaii and Australia. The idea of investing in and purchasing a yacht made him laugh out loud. However, he eventually had to confront the truth about his spending patterns. Pratt acknowledged that, after giving it some thought, he found it hard to believe how much money he was spending. Given his family's financial difficulties, the Jurassic World star admitted to not having learned anything about financial literacy as a child.

Chris Pratt rolling in money — spiritual (@ghostonthashore) May 8, 2023

As his spending increased, Pratt saw the need to develop a financial plan. He said that he did not know how to manage money. It would arrive, and he would squander it. It took him a long time to understand he needed to improve his financial skills. He highlighted the need for long-term preparation and financial stability for his family. Pratt added that he needed to contemplate how he would get to the point where if he quit working one day, he and his family would be OK. He regarded creating a financial literacy strategy later in life as one of the steps towards maturity.

The actor's honest thoughts highlight the struggles many people face when suddenly dealing with substantial financial resources after a lull. Pratt listed a bunch of career achievements that made him feel accomplished in his job. These included getting his SAG card, securing representation, and appearing in a Carl's Jr. commercial. He did, however, emphasize that purchasing a home for his mother after being cast in the television series Everwood was his most memorable experience, as per HuffPost.