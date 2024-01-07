In a heated Instagram Live session, Chris Lopez, the ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom fame Kailyn Lowry, unleashed a ferocious rant, blaming her for exploiting their children for financial gain. The bombshell footage, shared by a Teen Mom fan account, captured Lopez wearing a black cap with a red-curved rim as he vented his frustrations. Lopez claimed that Lowry had to seek funding after plans for her supposed reality show didn’t go as planned, leading her to maximize earnings by allegedly exploiting their kids. In the explosive rant, he questioned, "Now she’s got to make as much money as she can off this s**t. How are you gonna exploit your kids for some money? You f**k with everybody’s mental health. Everybody that comes into your life, you f**k with their mental health. You’re foul.” He expressed his disbelief over her alleged lies about the number of children she has.

The drama escalated as Lopez directly addressed Lowry, exclaiming, “You’re a foul motherf**ker. You swore on your kids that you didn’t have a fifth baby. No, you’re lying." He accused, "Multiple times, you swore on your kids' lives that you only had four kids. You swore on your kids' lives when you had seven kids. You are a foul b***h.” The controversy surrounds Lowry’s recent secret birth of twins in November, which she allegedly shares with her boyfriend Elijah Scott. While the former MTV star has not officially confirmed the baby news, reports as per The U.S. Sun suggest she gave birth to a boy and a girl. Lowry also in a hush manner welcomed another son, Rio, in November 2022, with Scott, only confirming his birth in October. The reality star famous for her appearance on Teen Mom 2, is also a mother to Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Lopez is not the only one sharing his disappointment on social media. Lowry, in response to the feud, engaged in a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. When asked about more cosmetic work, she responded with a selfie, mocking, "Immediately getting a boob job." Amid the turmoil, Lowry’s life continues to be a subject of public interest, with fans following her journey through motherhood and personal relationships. The Teen Mom drama doesn’t end with Lowry. Lauren Comeau, another cast member, recently announced her pregnancy with Javi, Lowry’s ex-husband. The duo, parents of a 5-year-old son named Eli, confirmed their rebounding in April 2023 after being on and off for years.

As social media becomes a battleground for airing grievances and sharing life updates, the Teen Mom cast members continue to captivate their audience with a mix of drama, revelations, and the challenges of navigating relationships and parenthood under the spotlight.

