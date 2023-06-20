Chris Evans and Sir Rod Stewart's Phone Call Turns Awkward, Stewart Calls His Behavior 'Mean'

Famous podcast host Chris Evans recently recorded an interview with his long-time friend, singer Rod Stewarts. The two had a rather hearty conversation with each other catching up like in the good old days. In one such conversation, Evans and Stewart recalled the details of a conversation they had eons ago when Stewart emphasized his love for the city and the weather and wanted to poke some jolly old fun with his pal who was merely on his way to work.

The popular host on Virgin Radio UK had a rather pleasant conversation with his old friend. The two recalled the moment they had a rather awkward and slightly mean conversation between them. The two took a trip down memory lane that resulted in the two reliving nostalgia on Evan's radio show. The host recalled the time when the sensational rockstar once stayed in the City of Angels - Los Angeles. Upon finding out, he wanted to take some time to dwell on the moment and breathe it in.

The conversation as narrated began with Evans asking Sir Rod Stewart if he recalled the time that the singer called him. "Do you remember when you called me?" asked a curious Evans. Stewart in an astonishing tone responded with a question, "Did I?" This was followed by Evans elaborating on the incident.

He recalls the Have You Ever Seen The Rain singer calling him while on his way to work. He describes the events in intricate detail with exquisite depth. "It was early evening for you and you had just come off of the beach. You called me and I was on my way to work," with impressive memory and attention to detail. Evans adds, "I was on the A40 and I had just pulled in for a coffee."

The podcast host then beautifully narrated the conversation word-for-word, his memory in perfect sync with the events that had followed. "You said to me, 'Hello Chris. Is it cold, is it dark, is it raining?' enquired a very weather-concerned Stewart. He then gloats of his situation and proceeded to say, 'You poor sod. I've just come off the beach and it's beautiful here.'" After Evans finished narrating the story, the I Don't Want to Talk About It singer chuckled and admitted that he was a bit of a 'mean-spirited sod' at the time.

The duo went on to have a conversation about how the Baby Jane singer prefers living in the UK to the United States. He emphasizes his love for the UK and how much he appreciates living there. "Driving along today, there's no place better on earth than London and Britain when the sun's out." The legendary singer certainly holds his homeland in love and respect.

