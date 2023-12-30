This week, Nikki Haley faced backlash for omitting any reference to slavery as a factor contributing to the American Civil War during a town hall session. Meanwhile, Chris Christie, also a Republican presidential candidate, cautioned that Haley's controversial remarks regarding the Civil War should be a cause for concern regarding her campaign. The former New Jersey governor slammed his opponent during a campaign event in New Hampshire on Thursday, as detailed by Radar Online. While acknowledging that Haley isn't racially biased, Christie highlighted the importance of addressing historical accuracies in discussions about pivotal events like the Civil War.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle

He further contended that Haley's reluctance to pinpoint slavery as the primary cause of the Civil War stemmed from her unwillingness to risk offending individuals by speaking the truth. According to The National Desk, he said, "She did it because she’s unwilling to offend anyone by telling the truth, and so she isn’t willing to say the same things about abortion in New Hampshire that she says in Iowa because she doesn’t want to offend people in Iowa who have a different feeling than people in New Hampshire. But then she comes to New Hampshire, she doesn’t want to offend them either."

Christie additionally remarked that Haley showed reluctance in speaking about Donald Trump, highlighting her hesitance to present the unfiltered truth regarding the former president. "She says he was the right president for the right time," he said. Furthermore, Christie included that if questioned about the cause of the Civil War, he wouldn't hesitate to state that it revolved around slavery unequivocally. Concluding his campaign gathering on Thursday, Christie directly addressed Haley. He underscored that the root of the Civil War lay in slavery and urged Haley not to use any dishonest narratives with American voters.

Haley's bid for the 2024 presidency suffered a substantial blow on Wednesday when she stumbled over the question regarding slavery and its connection to the Civil War. Yet, to rectify her statements, she sought to provide clarification. She said, "Of course the Civil War was about slavery. But what’s the lesson in all of that? That we need to make sure that every person has freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to do and be anything they want to be without anyone or government getting in the way." She made these remarks amid a radio interview.

Meanwhile, despite the recent stumble in her campaign, Haley is steadily establishing herself as a prominent frontrunner for the Republican party's potential nomination. Her position remains second only to that of former President Trump in terms of voter preference, demonstrating a substantial following. Furthermore, she has garnered notable backing from influential conservative entities through significant endorsements, solidifying her standing within the party. She also rebuked Christie's relentless focus on his disdain for Trump, implying that his attention seemed fixated on Trump-related animosity rather than broader political concerns.

