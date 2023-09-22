Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has thrown down the gauntlet to former President Donald Trump, challenging him to face off in a live debate after Trump launched a late-night attack on Christie via his Truth Social website. Christie, who is also vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, didn't mince words during an appearance on CNN, inviting Trump to step out from behind his social media platform and confront him directly.

"Keep it coming, Donald," Christie declared during the CNN interview. "And by the way, if he had any guts, he'd get on the debate stage. And he's got things to say about me? Stop hiding behind your social media site, your failed social media site, Donald, and start taking me on directly. Show up. Stop being a coward."

When pressed by CNN's Wolf Blitzer about why Trump has been reluctant to participate in debates, Christie didn't hold back. He pointed to Trump's record and unfulfilled campaign promises, saying, "If I had his record, I wouldn't want to debate either."

Christie went on to list some of Trump's campaign promises that he argues were not kept. He cited Trump's pledge to balance the budget within four years, during which time the national debt increased by $7 trillion. Additionally, Trump's promise to build a "big, beautiful wall" along the entire Mexico-US border resulted in just 52 miles of new wall constructed in four years, with Mexico never paying for it, as Trump had claimed. Furthermore, Trump's vow to repeal and replace Obamacare fell short despite having a Republican-controlled Congress.

"He doesn't want to face me," Christie asserted. "I prepared him for the debates in 2016. I prepared him for the debates in 2020. He knows what that's like. He doesn't want the American people to see it. I do." The former allies have since had a falling out, with Christie becoming an outspoken critic of Trump. Despite having been one of the first prominent Republicans to endorse Trump in 2016 and assisting him with debate preparation in both the 2016 and 2020 campaigns, Christie's stance has shifted.

He has even stated that he would not vote for Trump if the former president were to secure the Republican nomination in 2024. Notably, Christie contracted COVID-19 while helping Trump during the 2020 campaign and spent a week in the intensive care unit battling the infection, per CNN.

Chris Christie's direct challenge to Donald Trump injects fresh complexity into the evolving landscape of the Republican Party. As various aspirants position themselves for the 2024 nomination, they find themselves navigating a political terrain where Trump's influence looms large. Trump's role in this scenario, whether as a candidate himself or as a kingmaker who endorses another contender, carries substantial weight.

