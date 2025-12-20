Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. Put on United Front Amid Cheating Rumors and Political Storms

Over the years, Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. have had a challenging marriage full of red flags. Multiple controversies and cheating scandals later, Cheryl Hines may find it a bit hard to support RFK Jr., but she has maintained a public show of unity.

Whether it’s speaking out for him in public or posting on social media, the two are trying to convince everyone that their marriage is normal. Hines appeared on the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” where Rachel Campos-Duffy asked about the controversies. She replied, “When you know what’s true, you can let go of everything else. It’s not easy, but that’s the only thing you can do.”

She added that now she does not even bother to put out a public statement about RFK Jr. Her logic is that by the time she addresses one controversy, the next will take its place very soon. Meanwhile, RFK posted several photos on his Instagram account with his wife captioning, “Fun weekend with Cheryl.”

🚨 JUST IN – CHERYL HINES, RFK Jr.’s wife, on relentless smears against Bobby: “When you know what’s true, you can let go of everything else.” 💯 “It’s not easy, but that’s the only thing you can do.” I STAND WITH RFK JR! “You’ll spend your time trying to respond or set the… pic.twitter.com/7rXQh9x7ma — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 13, 2025



His fun and romantic weekend included going to the wrestling match and a group hangout to spend some time with his wife. Many are not convinced by this cover-up since it seems lukewarm and lifeless.

Even Hines is trying to heal her husband’s image by posting on her social media. She wrote, “May your day be merry and bright,” for a photo of them. Even though she says they don’t always agree on all things, she is still trying to be a supportive wife. For instance, she was by his side during the cheating rumors.

Hines wrote in her book “Unscripted” about her husband’s presidential campaign. She felt “unimportant” hearing he cheated with a journalist. After discussing in detail with her husband, she felt they were all rumors, and it brought the two closer than ever.

Wow — even RFK Jr’s wife, Cheryl Hines, found his comments “reprehensible and insensitive.” pic.twitter.com/nFvN50zlyj — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) July 20, 2023



When she first found out about the affair, she was seen without her wedding ring and celebrated her birthday without RFK. Earlier, she had also called out RFK over his problematic comments on vaccines and Anne Frank. The two have had a share of challenges in their decade of marriage.