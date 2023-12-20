Teen Mom Chelsea Houska is no stranger to public scrutiny, with recent controversies surrounding her appearance and holiday decor. Fans have expressed concern about the reality TV star's seemingly unrecognizable appearance in a video, fueling ongoing plastic surgery rumors. Houska was also criticized for what some saw as a potential fire hazard in her kitchen.

In a recent video clip from the Down Home Fab Holiday Special, Home Tour with the DeBoers, Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, shared a warm holiday moment. On the other hand, fans on a Teen Mom Reddit board couldn't help but comment on Houska's appearance, reports The Sun. Plastic surgery speculations have surrounded the MTV alum for some time, with viewers guessing about various cosmetic procedures.

One Reddit user stated, "She ruined her face," while others suggested possible explanations for the perceived change. Some attributed the transformation to makeup and sunless tanner, implying that discoloration negatively affected Houska's face. The discussion even shifted to filters, with some expressing concern that the star's skin appeared grey or zombie-like.

One person suggested, "I honestly think it's makeup and sunless tanner. It's discoloring her face in all [the] wrong places." "It might be the filter, but her skin looks grey to me. She looks like a zombie," added a third person. A fourth said, "Exactly what I said to myself just now. She legit looks grey." "She’s never been good at color matching," remarked another person.

Someone added, "She was so pretty, and now she looks monstrous," while one wrote, "I know! That just kills me. She was so damn pretty before she did whatever it is she's done to herself." This ongoing speculation follows allegations that Houska photoshopped a photo to make herself appear thinner during a holiday party at her South Dakota farmhouse.

Houska is well-known for her interior decorating skills on HGTV's Down Home Fab, but her recent kitchen decor choice sparked debate. Houska was cooking at her stove in a photo posted on her home decor brand Aubrey Says' Instagram account, with a Christmas wreath hanging above the burners, mounted to a stove fan, reports The U.S. Sun.

"Who says Wreaths are just for the front door? Bring the holiday spirit to your little cooking haven!" read the caption. While some fans praised the festive idea, others expressed concern about the wreath's proximity to the stove burners, which could cause a fire. The reactions ranged from "All I see is a fire happening" to "Seems like a fire hazard lol."

Houska's life has been marked by significant life changes, including marriage to DeBoer and the birth of three children, from the early days of MTV's 16 and Pregnant to her departure from Teen Mom 2. Her changing appearance has consistently drawn attention and criticism from fans.

