Check Out These 5 Famous Supermodels Who Got Married to Billionaires

These Supermodels Found Love in Billionaires

Finding true love and marrying the person of your dreams is a special experience, and sometimes, that dream person might be a billionaire! With huge paychecks and luxurious mansions, some of the world’s top supermodels enjoy wealth that most can only dream of. Despite facing public scrutiny, many billionaire supermodel couples have demonstrated that their love stories run much deeper than just the financial aspect. Their relationships showcase genuine connection and prove that love can thrive even with luxury. Let us delve into the stories of five supermodels who married billionaires.

1. Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel began their relationship as friends after meeting at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014. Their friendship blossomed into romance, leading to their engagement in July 2016. Less than a year later, they exchanged the wedding vows in an intimate backyard ceremony, according to PEOPLE. Kerr, known for founding the successful skincare brand Kora Organics, is partnered with Spiegel, the co-founder and CEO of the popular social media app Snapchat. Together, their combined net worth reaches an impressive US$3.4 billion.

2. Melania Trump and Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump met in 1998 and have been married since 2005. Their first meeting was at a party in New York City, where Donald initially asked for Melania's number. However, she declined as he had come to the event with another woman. Despite this initial setback, Donald eventually won her over, as reported by PEOPLE. Melania made history as the first supermodel-turned-first lady of the United States, thanks to her marriage to Donald. With a net worth of US$2.5 billion, Donald is more than two decades older than Melania.

3. Natalia Vodianova and Antoine Arnault

Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova got married to Antoine Arnault, an heir to the LVMH fortune. Their Paris wedding was shared through a picture and video, as reported by Evening Standard. Their first meeting took place at a Louis Vuitton fashion shoot, where several other supermodels were also present. Antoine, the son of Bernard Arnault, the world's richest man with a net worth exceeding US$200 billion, is married to Vodianova, affectionately nicknamed Supernova and formerly the third highest-paid model in the world.

4. Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch

Jerry Hall was in a longstanding relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, with whom she has four children, until their separation in 1999. In 2016, she married media billionaire Rupert Murdoch, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2022, reportedly finalized via email, according to SCMP. Hall was also apparently given a 30-day deadline to vacate the couple's Bel Air mansion in California and was required to provide receipts as proof of ownership for her belongings, as per Telegraph.

5. Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss met her husband, Joshua Kushner, when she was just 19 years old, and they've been together for more than a decade. Despite their long relationship, they prefer to keep their romance relatively private, as noted by ELLE. The couple has been dating since 2012, but the specifics of how and when they first met remain a mystery. Kushner, with a Forbes-estimated net worth of US$3.6 billion, made a name for himself by investing in several successful start-ups in their early stages, including Instagram, Spotify, and Slack.