Check Out Miley Cyrus's Reaction to Mom Tish Cyrus and Sister Noah Cyrus's Dominic Purcell 'Drama'

Every day, new individuals and a new backstory are added to the Cyrus family conflict. Sunday was also no different. On March 3 it was reported citing a fresh source, that Miley Cyrus was not aware of any purported tension involving her mother Tish Cyrus, husband Dominic Purcell, and younger sister Noah Cyrus.

Miley, the renowned singer of the hit song Flowers, was caught off guard when she learned about the alleged romance between her sister, Noah, and the Prison Break actor Dominic. According to a recent report by People, "Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic" that unfolded between her family members.

An insider told People on Friday, adding that late last week, “[Miley] confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy." Several outlets claimed Noah and Purcell previously dated, "Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up [with him].”

Purcell's relationship with her young daughter was reportedly known to the 56-year-old matriarch of the Cyrus family, but she "never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married." According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, Tish neglected to disclose to Noah the actor with whom she was developing a romantic relationship, and as a result, Noah felt "offended" by the whole ordeal. In addition, Noah, who was most recently seen at Paris Fashion Week, was not present at Tish and Purcell's August 2023 wedding. The revelation was initially broken by Us Weekly, who quoted an insider as saying that "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him."

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her," the source claimed. When people noted that Noah and her brother Braison had skipped their mother's wedding, there were first rumors of a rift between the Cyrus family. Instead, Noah and Braison went shopping at Walmart. Regarding the reports, Page Six contacted Miley, Tish, Noah, and Purcell's representatives for comments.

Less than a year after Tish filed for divorce from her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, Purcell and Tish exchanged vows in maid-of-honor Miley's backyard. An insider revealed to PEOPLE this week that although the divorce was "long overdue," it "wasn't "easy for any of the kids." Tish has two children, Brandi and Trace, with her first husband, Baxter Neal Helson, and three children, Miley, Noah, and Braison, with the singer of Achy Breaky Heart. Regarding Noah, in June 2023, she declared her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus.