News

Trump Cabinet Member Chavez-DeRemer’s Husband Banned From the Building She Works In

Published on: February 20, 2026 at 5:01 AM ET

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and husband face assault and misconduct probes amid scandal.

Pramila Tripathi
Written By Pramila Tripathi
News Writer
Lori Chavez-DeRemer and her husband are under investigation
Lori Chavez-DeRemer and her husband are under investigation (Image via X / @MeidasTouch)

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s husband, 57-year-old anesthesiologist Dr. Shawn DeRemer, has been accused by two women of se–al assault and has been barred from entering the Labor Department headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Sources told The New York Times that the two female employees alleged Dr. DeRemer touched them inappropriately at the agency’s headquarters on Constitution Avenue. The ban came after the women complained to agency officials and investigators. According to a building restriction notice, “If Mr. DeRemer attempts to enter, he is to be asked to leave.”

DeRemer was reportedly captured on security footage giving one of the employees an extended hug on Dec. 18. A report was filed Dec. 24 by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department regarding the incident, noting, “The complainant reported a sexual contact against her will,” according to The Daily Beast.

It should be noted that Chavez-DeRemer herself has come under investigation after it came to light that she allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a subordinate, drank while on the job, and committed “travel fraud” using taxpayer money. She was accused of a relationship with a security officer who has been placed on administrative leave.

Chavez-DeRemer and DeRemer have been married for 30 years and have twin daughters. Speaking to The New York Post, DeRemer addressed the allegations, saying, “there’s not an ounce of truth to this, and anyone who knows my wife would know that.”

In addition to the complaint against Chavez-DeRemer, her chief of staff, Jihun Han, and his deputy, Rebecca Wright, were reportedly “involved and have knowledge” of the allegations and have both been placed on leave.

The Labor Department and the White House previously stood by Chavez-DeRemer and denied the allegations. Interestingly, she attended the Melania premiere last month without her husband, although her wedding ring was visible.

While the investigation into Chavez-DeRemer and her husband continues, the Trump administration has a long history of defending its cabinet members against serious allegations, making it unsurprising that the White House has stood by her.

The president himself is an example: despite his name appearing multiple times in the Epstein files, he and his administration have repeatedly denied any association with Epstein. Images and emails suggest that Trump and Epstein were close, and that Trump had taken rides on Epstein’s private jet.

Despite this evidence, Trump continues to make false claims about his ties to Epstein without facing consequences. It remains to be seen whether the allegations against Chavez-DeRemer and her husband will result in any action.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *