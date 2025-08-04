Charlamagne Tha God Just Called Out Trump’s ‘Dementia’ on National TV—And It’s the Most Savage Takedown Yet!

It is not new information that the American President Donald Trump is not great with accepting criticism. Therefore, it was a natural reaction on his part when he went ahead to blast Charlamagne Tha God after he appeared on Lara Trump’s Fox Nation Show and talked about Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the President’s failed promises about the American economic condition.

Talking about the Epstein situation, Charlamagne Tha God said, “I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to,” he told Lara Trump. “I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do.”

He also added, “They know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up. The MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go, and for the first time, they know they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base.”

Lara Trump did try to focus more on Trump’s achievements but Charlamagne did not give her the chance. He said, “Anything that takes away Medicaid from people and puts them in a worse financial situation, I’m not for.” Lara also tried to establish that grocery prices have gone down under Trump’s Presidency but Charlamagne simply denied it because it is not true.

A while after that aired, Trump went on to post on Truth Social and vented about Charlamagne Tha God, saying, “The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne ‘The God’ on her show,” Trump wrote. “(Why is he allowed to use the word ‘GOD’ when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?)”

He further added, “He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done.” Despite Trump’s outburst, social media appeared to be on Charlamagne’s side as one user commented under the interview clip, saying, “There are 2 million people tuning into her show. He sat there and listened but did not allow her to lie,” one user commented. “People ARE NOT doing better. Groceries prices are NOT cheaper. America is WORSE than it was under Biden.”

Another one added, “Grocery prices are higher than ever. I loathe these lying fascists.” Charlamagne also hit back at Trump and not only did he criticize what he said, during an appearance on The Daily Show, he also listed out certain symptoms of dementia and mentioned how Trump has been showing a lot of signs throughout the previous years.

Charlamagne said, “Symptom number one, memory loss, as in Donald, do you remember that you appointed Jerome Powell to be chairman of the Federal Reserve in 2018?” It should be noted here that it was actually Trump who had appointed him but wrongly remembered the same to have been done by Joe Biden.

Charlamagne further continued, “Problems with communication and finding the correct words as a linguist, translator, and cryptologic technician. Check. Either his brain is malfunctioning or he was getting head beneath the podium, right? Somebody check to see if Mike Johnson’s under there, OK?”

The Breakfast Club host then went on to list several other symptoms like agitation, disorientation, co-ordination and movement control and provided video evidence showing how Trump has fumbled on multiple occasions and has indeed appeared disoriented and confused.

As Trump and Charlamagne’s feud broke out on the internet, netizens started engaging with the posts getting a lot of views and reactions. It now remains to be seen if the American President has anything more to say to Charlamagne and how the latter responds to it.