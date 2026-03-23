“I Hope She Did Not Send Her Security Over” — Chappell Roan’s Fan’s Mom Breaks Silence After 11-Year-Old Was Left ‘In Tears’

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, best known by her stage name Chappell Roan, is facing waves of criticism following an awkward interaction with an 11-year-old fan. The girl was allegedly left “in tears” following Chappell’s security guard’s intervention. The Grammy-winning singer, who is known for her distinctive appearance, has been called out by the girl’s stepfather and former Premier League star Jorginho Frello, and now her mother is also clapping back.

The tense interaction unfolded when the fan approached Chappell Roan at a breakfast table to check if it was really her. They were both staying at the same hotel in Brazil. What could have been a heartwarming interaction between a fan and her favorite artist turned bitter when the singer’s bodyguard reprimanded her.

Catherine Harding, the mother of the 11-year-old girl who was confronted by Chappell Roan’s security guard, shares her side of the story. pic.twitter.com/ho8liIMfmO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026

Chappell Roan has taken a stand for herself in a social media post. She made it clear in her statement that the whole thing was a misunderstanding and that the guard was not her personal security guard.

She said, “I didn’t even see a woman and a child. No one came up to me. No one bothered me. I was just sitting at breakfast at my table in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel as well… I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me. They did not do anything.”

She added, “It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken. I do not hate people who are fans of my music.”

Following the incident, Chappell Roan has been banned from Todo Mondo, according to the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, who stated that the singer is no longer welcome in his city.

Chappell Roan addresses Jorginho’s recent post about his stepdaughter and wife. She clarifies that the security guard wasn’t her personal security and agrees it was unfair of the guard to assume the child had bad intentions. pic.twitter.com/YNcXlqAvq2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 22, 2026

​The young fan’s mother, Catherine Harding, has now taken to social media to reveal her side of the story and express her disappointment in the artist.

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Harding wrote, “I know that Chappell has responded, saying that ‘It wasn’t her security and that she didn’t do it’ well, 100 per cent this wasn’t a security guard of the hotel; that’s what I can say, he looks after artists.”

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“Now I don’t know if he’s her personal security guard, but he was with her, so that is all I know. Did she send him to do it? again, I don’t know,.. I hope [Chappell] did not know; I hope she did not send her security over to do this. I really think she is a very, very talented artist. We liked her a lot. We came all the way to São Paulo to watch her show… It was her birthday present; she asked for tickets. It was a little bit ruined because we didn’t go to the show last night, but that’s how it is.”