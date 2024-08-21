Channing Tatum Gushes Over Taylor Swift’s Untapped Abilities, "It's Beautiful and Also Frustrating"

Taylor Swift's diverse talents have apparently 'frustrated' Channing Tatum, who is now publicly gushing over her. In a SiriusXM interview, now doing the rounds on X, Tatum opened up about Swift's culinary abilities. According to Tatum, who was promoting his latest film Blink Twice, Swift's cooking is at par with that of a 'three-star Michelin' chef.

📹| Channing Tatum shares what a great cook Taylor is while being the biggest star on the planet



“But what’s beautiful and also frustrating she can also just cook a random three star Michelin, Italian meal.” pic.twitter.com/uyL6zgRz14 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) August 17, 2024

As reported by Us Weekly, when asked which of Swift's albums he liked most, Tatum responded, "Look, it’s really tough. I can’t even pick. The girl can just turn around and give you an anthem, and she does it in her sleep." Tatum isn't exactly exaggerating, considering that Taylor Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department has topped the Billboard 200 for fifteen consecutive weeks.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

The Magic Mike actor praised, "But what’s beautiful, that I think you should know, is that— what’s beautiful and frustrating— she can just cook like a random, three-star Michelin Italian meal. She’ll be like, ‘What do you wanna eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And all of a sudden, we’ll be like, ‘Italian,’ and then she’ll just whip out a risotto. She’ll be talking to you while she’s doing it. And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night. Homemade. There’s something for everybody."

Travis Kelce politely declines when asked what he and Taylor Swift like to cook together, other than that he thoroughly enjoys it, but at the end of his press conference says, "Taylor makes a great pop tart & cinnamon roll." #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/HwFCvocHLc — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) June 11, 2024

The fact that Swift is a skilled home cook is not exactly news. In a music video for her latest album, TTPD, and the single Fortnight, Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce were seen in the kitchen. Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, too lauded her culinary skills. In June, a journalist inquired as to whether Kelce loved spending time in the kitchen with his 'significant other' after mentioning the YouTube video that featured Swift and Kelce preparing food together.

OKAYY LOOK AT MOTHET BEING A SINGER, SONGWRITER, DIRECTOR AND ALSO A CHEF — dash (@daaaash13) August 17, 2024

Kelce replied, "That’s a good question. I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself. I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I would rather just keep personal." With a mischievous grin, he added, "Taylor makes a great pop tart and cinnamon roll." Swift once famously baked cinnamon buns for Kelce and pop tarts for the Chiefs' offensive line unit during last year's Super Bowl run.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tatum recently reiterated, "She’ll make you dinner and whip it up no problem. Like homemade Pop-Tarts. Warm Pop-Tarts. I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’" As per Teen Vogue, he admitted that Swift had been on his radar 'forever' before they met. "I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet." During their conversation, Tatum also complimented Swift on her dedication to her work. He said, "You get to see her go on stage for a three-plus hour show— I challenge any triathlete that’s a champion to go and do what she’s doing on stage."