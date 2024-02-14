Megyn Kelly Sparks Backlash Over Super Bowl 'Black National Anthem' Critique

Megyn Kelly, the SiriusXM host, found herself at the receiving end of criticism after airing her grievances about what she referred to as the "so-called Black National Anthem" at the Super Bowl and her critique of Usher's halftime performance, as per Mediaite. The Super Bowl LVIII unfolded as a rollercoaster of emotions, with the Kansas City Chiefs eventually clinching victory in overtime. Despite the thrilling finish, the backdrop of MAGA-world angst over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce overshadowed the event, with bizarre accusations of a conspiracy involving Swift and the NFL circulating. Kelly, however, directed her attention elsewhere during the game, including periodic jabs at Swift and Kelce.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

Following Minnesota cop Derek Chauvin's murder of George Floyd in 2020, the NFL began playing the gospel hymn. Written in 1900, the song was originally heard at an event honoring Abraham Lincoln's birthday. Twelve years before The Star-Spangled Banner was formally designated as the national anthem, it has been referred to as the Black national anthem since 1919. Kelly's recent post exemplified her long history of racial insensitivity, and numerous individuals on social media, including her fellow journalists, criticized her for it. “We’re watching a sport with majority black players. Who decided they should have a voice? Clutch your pearls harder,” a user said. Another person commented, "It's good you're too stupid to hide your racism," and a third person added, "Sit down, Karen." I’m a Veteran and it doesn’t bother me one bit.” Kelly was supported by others who referred to the Black National Anthem as "a manufactured push for segregation," as per the New York Post.

I agree with Megyn Kelly.



Megyn Kelly slams NFL for Black National Anthem sung before the Super Bowl.https://t.co/a5hmiKJnuu via @nypost — DeSantis for President! (@DeSantis__2024_) February 13, 2024

The Megyn Kelly Show host also bashed Usher’s halftime show. “Not into Usher or this halftime show – however I do appreciate that my kids haven’t had anyone’s vag exposed to them on screen as they innocently wait for the football to start. (Hi J-Lo, Shakira.),” Kelly shared in a subsequent X post. Though some people agreed, calling Usher’s 13-minute performance “PG,” other onlookers once again clapped back at Kelly, bashing her for her negative commentary on the game. “Truly can’t fathom being this miserable a person,” one user wrote. “She’s live tweeting observations about a game she supposedly hates everything about,” another said. Yet another added: “Girl shut up.”

In later posts, Kelly also talked about the NFL, saying, “K we don’t need to see Taylor when Travis isn’t doing anything special.” Kelly said the Discover commercial with Jennifer Coolidge "sucked," although she did give a "thumbs up" to the T-Mobile commercial with Bradley Cooper and his mother and the BMW spot with Christopher Walken. Kelly held tight to her beliefs despite the intense debate that surrounded her statements, even expressing dismay at the Super Bowl advertising's lack of daring. Kelly's analysis carried over into overtime, where she compared the game's touchdown to an interrupted advertisement.