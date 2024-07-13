Celebrity Realtor Comments on Ben Affleck and JLo's Urgent House Listing Amid Separation Rumors

The glimmering realm of Hollywood real estate has been abuzz with the news that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are listing their sprawling Beverly Hills mansion for a staggering $68 million. The move has ignited speculation about the couple’s motivations. Especially given they bought the home just over a year ago for $60.85 million. Celebrity realtor Josh Flagg, who’s not directly involved in the sale, shared his perspective on why this high-profile couple might be so eager to sell. Flagg highlighted that the listing price being "relatively close to what they paid for it which means they really want to move the property. With that said, I’m also going to take [a guess] that they’re not going to walk out of this making money. They’re going to either break even or take a small loss."

As per People magazine, in the realm of real estate, it’s uncommon for people to sell their primary residence so soon after purchasing it. Flagg emphasized, "Generally, people do not sell their primary residence a year after they buy it unless there is a divorce, a death, or some kind of desperation. If a buyer wants to buy a house, they’re going to buy a house. If anything, at least it is giving me some press to the house. It’s good advertising for the property."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially list $68 million Beverly Hills mansion for sale amid divorce news



The 38,000-square-foot house has 12-bedrooms and 24-bathrooms. They paid nearly $8 million less than what they are asking currently.#JenniferLopez #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/m60ZiyolhH — CineScoop (@Cinescoop7) July 12, 2024

The couple’s mansion, a colossal 38,000-square-foot estate featuring 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, boasts lavish amenities including a sports lounge, fully equipped gym, zero-edge pool, and even a boxing ring. Despite this, an insider revealed, "After privately showing the house for a few weeks, they had very little interest. Publicly listing it was the next natural step."

As per the New York Post, the official listing of the mansion says, “Recently renovated with the highest level of quality within the last 4 months and nestled in one of Beverly Hills’s most exclusive and secure enclaves lies the magnificent Crestview Manor. Conveniently located minutes from the prestigious Beverly Hills Hotel and just 20 minutes from Van Nuys private airport, this estate is accessible only through private, gated streets.”

The couple’s decision to part ways with their Beverly Hills mansion comes amid reports that they have been living separately since May, with Affleck moving his belongings to a rental in Brentwood. According to a source, "Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids." An insider close to Lopez shared her personal experience and said, “Jenny has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it’s not getting any better, it’s worse.”