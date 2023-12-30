Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2023. It has since been updated.

The former marital residence of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, where they lived between 2001 and 2006, sold for more than twice what the couple had initially paid for it! The opulent mansion was originally listed for sale in 2019 at $56 million, dropped to $44.5 million early in 2020, and then sold for $32.5 million in an off-market transaction, per People. The Aniston-Pitt marital home, located in the celebrity neighborhood of Beverly Hills, was a French Normandy Revival-style estate measuring 11,173 square feet with a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a guest house situated on the grounds.

Also Read: Meet Brad Pitt's Girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, Who Owes Thousands in Unpaid Taxes

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Pitt and Aniston spent over three years restoring the historic property before they moved in, and features from those renovations can still be seen in the home more than ten years after they left, per LA Times. “The French Normandy Revival-style estate includes canyon views, dreamy hedged landscaping, and lighted pool, meandering stoned courtyard and patios, multiple fireplaces including the bedroom, more fireplaces in the dining room and bar, outdoor living room and an outdoor bedroom over the tennis court,” a listing previously stated about their former love nest, per Life & Style Magazine.

The kitchen's marble floors received underfloor heating as part of the Pitt-Aniston refurbishment. The years of renovations brought more unique features, including “replacing the kitchen floor with heated marble, designing and installing a pub with floors sourced from a 200-year-old French château and adding a private screening room. They also added a tennis court and pavilion with a guest house on the upper level.”

Also Read: Angelina Jolie Plans to Seek ‘Authenticity’ in Cambodia After Settling Divorce With Brad Pitt

For the space that serves as a bar/pub room, the couple brought the wood floors from a 200-year-old French château, according to the Wall Street Journal. A further element of vintage realism was added by the stacked stone walls, and the look was completed by the open wine storage shelves. A tennis court and an additional guest house, which appears to be of midcentury modern style, were constructed by the present seller.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Seeks Mediation for Family Reconciliation After Son’s Candid Social Media Post

Aniston once said that the couple had a lot of clashing styles. When a reporter asked if there was any silver lining to the split, the former Friends actress said, "I can have a comfortable couch." She said, per BBC, "Brad and I used to joke that every piece of furniture was either a museum piece or just uncomfortable. He definitely had his sense of style, and I definitely have my sense of style, and sometimes they clashed. I wasn't so much into modern."

Here's a look back at Jennifer Aniston's dating history, from her marriage to Brad Pitt to *those* David Schwimmer dating rumours pic.twitter.com/9ChlKibX4U — Women's Health (@UKWomensHealth) December 23, 2023

Interestingly, the origins of the house go back to the 1930s, when actor Fredric March and his wife, actress Florence Eldridge, commissioned architect Wallace Neff, who is famous for creating a distinctive 'California Style,; to build them a home. Another owner was Wallis Annenberg, a philanthropist, who sold the home to entertainment attorney Ken Ziffren, who in turn sold it to Pitt and Aniston.

More from Inquisitr

When Amy Adams Strictly Rejected to Hug Brad Pitt, Becoming “The First Woman Ever” to Do So

An Appalling Thing Brad Pitt's Stalker Did After Breaking into His Home That Got Her Arrested