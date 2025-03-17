Caught on Camera! Trump’s ‘Disrespectful’ Moment at National Prayer Service Goes Viral

President Donald Trump is one of the most popular figures in world politics now! The 78-year-old is like those YouTube ads; you might not like it, but you can’t skip it either. We were only joking. However, did he make a joke out of him in recent news? In the latest clip on TikTok, Trump stunned people with his careless gesture.

The funny yet awkward footage shows Trump falling asleep during a National Prayer Service. His wife, First Lady Melania Trump, is seen trying to keep him awake as he dozes off into a sweet little slumber. Trump is known for his unpredictable words, indirect jabs, and even awkward stunts, which often confuse us as to whether he does certain things purposely to remain relevant in the media or if he wears his heart on his sleeve and does not care.

As per The Irish Star, users on TikTok were shocked and claimed his gesture was “disrespectful” at such an important event. It’s claimed he “struggled to stay awake,” causing his wife to intervene subtly. One person said, “Time to call him sleepy, Don.” Another wrote, “Sleepy.” A third thought it was for good reason, though, as they added: “Considering the mess he’s been cleaning up, I say my boy is very tired.”

This incident isn’t the first time Trump has been caught on camera allegedly falling asleep. In 2023, he was witnessed dozing off during a campaign event in Michigan’s Oakland County. An adviser claimed that his sudden dozing off was due to exhaustion after he had been involved in a series of interviews and campaign work, which required high energy and stamina.

However, as per Politico, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the claim that Donald Trump was exhausted and spoke on his behalf. “President Trump is running laps around Kamala Harris on the campaign trail.”

Leavitt said. “And has done media interviews every day this week. He has more energy and a harder work ethic than anyone in politics,” she added. Meanwhile, even if Trump were exhausted, we would not be surprised! After all, he’s the only human with so much on his plate as the head of the country.

He even made it a point to be there for his biggest ally and pal, Elon Musk, and he kept his word as he announced on Truth Social that he would purchase a Tesla. And Trump did buy one. He supported the company’s CEO by purchasing a swanky red Tesla Model S that starts at $74,990 and is ranked best in class for safety by Euro NCAP.

As per The New York Times, Elon Musk is receiving backlash from Tesla primarily due to his political activities and support for President Trump, which has drawn criticism from various groups. Musk’s role as a senior adviser to the president and his influence on the federal government is that of the adviser of Trump’s newly formed division, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Anger against Elon Musk is spiraling out of control—Tesla vehicles and dealerships across the US are being vandalized with graffiti, Molotov cocktails, and arson, while his X platform faces cyberattacks and outrage. From ‘Nazi’ tags to burning Superchargers, the backlash is real.… pic.twitter.com/86lcbBbWh3 — Mondo (@Mondostorm) March 11, 2025

In addition, Musk’s straightforward remarks on social media, along with being on good terms with Trump’s team, have sparked claims of fascist symbols. Several Trump haters have protested against Musk’s new mindset and boycotted Tesla. There have also been several acts of vandalism and destruction of Tesla property in the U.S. and internationally as people increasingly distance themselves from the company and its CEO due to his political influence.

For instance, a gentleman was arrested and charged with setting fires in front of a Tesla dealership and to a Tesla car in the lot on the day of the inauguration, causing at least $500,000 worth of deterioration. On the other hand, several Trump supporters are unhappy with him for handing over so much power to Musk in such a short time. What lies ahead for Tesla remains unknown, but the tension can be witnessed throughout the country.