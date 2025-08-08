Cassie Venture Writes Five Words in Instagram Comeback Post After Chilling Testimony at Diddy’s Trial

Trigger Warning: This article mentions disturbing details about abuse.

Sean ‘Diddy ‘Combs’ name was the steaming headline every media outlet wanted to cover in 2024. While the news of his arrest and wrongdoings now stands somewhere in the middle as new topics seem to climb the ladder and collect views every day, certain outlets continue to cover the recent developments in the highly publicised case regarding the music mogul who once ruled the industry.

Combs was arrested in Manhattan in September 2024 after a series of evidence against him, including a video showcasing Diddy physically abusing his then-girlfriend, Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura. Cassie began dating Combs at 19. Over the years, she endured abuse and was forced into disturbing s-xual situations that shattered her self-esteem into pieces.

As per PEOPLE, Ventura, who dated Diddy for 11 years, testified against him a few weeks ago while she was pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine. She remains a major witness in the case where she claimed that Combos allegedly r-ped her in 2018 and was forcefully made to indulge in erotic acts with male s-x workers.

Ventura revealed that small arguments would often end in horrific physical abuse. “He would … knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down,” Ventura told the court. She first came out with her story against Combos in 2023 when she filed a lawsuit accusing him of abuse and forcing her into degrading s-xual acts at parties called freak-offs.

While the lawsuit was settled soon, in 2024, a video resurfaced of both of them in a hotel where Diddy dragged her in the hotel hallway as she kept screaming. Diddy issued an apology video later, crying, which netizens termed as “crocodile tears.”

As Cassie welcomed her third baby, a boy, she made her return to social media. On August 7, the 38-year-old singer posted to her Instagram Stories, sharing a lighthearted video reflecting on her postpartum experience.

The clip, originally posted by the @momswithplans account, features a man dancing enthusiastically to DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, with the caption “When your old self slowly starts coming out postpartum.”Cassie reshared the video, adding her comment, “Factual. Little by little. lol” — signalling a gradual return to her old self after giving birth and going through a tough headspace.

Cassie and her husband Alex tied the knot in 2019. They became a family of five with the birth of their baby boy, which came right after being admitted to the labour and delivery unit of a New York City hospital. Meanwhile, Combos now faces some serious charges, and if convicted, he could face 15 years to life in prison.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casandra Fine (@cassie)

His lawyers, Marc Agnifilo and Teny R. Geragos, proposed a bail plan to two judges in Manhattan, emphasising that the Brooklyn centre is “not appropriate for a pre-trial detention facility.”

However, all his requests were rejected. Latest reports suggest that his team has now reached out to President Donald Trump to request a pardon, with just under two months remaining before Combs’s sentencing.

Speaking on conservative network Newsmax on Friday, Trump was asked about possibly pardoning Combs. “I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy,” Trump said. “I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

Will Donald Trump be the last ray of hope for record label producer Diddy, or will his karma put him behind bars for a considerable amount of time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.