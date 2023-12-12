In a recent turn of events, Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has come under fire for her suggestion that out-of-state voters can participate in the Iowa caucus process. This statement has not only drawn mockery but has also sparked strong condemnation from Donald Trump's campaign.

Casey DeSantis, and her husband Ron, engaged in election interference when they advocated for the corruption of the Iowa Caucus sovereignty.



That should disqualify the DeSantis name from appearing on the Iowa ballot process.



Read the Iowa Election laws for yourself.

Here. pic.twitter.com/oJhl96k4eP — The 🐦 Flipped. (@youneedaclue) December 9, 2023

During a Fox News appearance, Casey urged supporters who don't reside in Iowa to travel there and be part of the caucus, stating, “We’re asking all of these moms and grandmoms to come from wherever it might be—North Carolina, South Carolina—and descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus,” reports Raw Story. This statement raised concerns about potential voter fraud, with critics arguing that she was encouraging non-residents to vote.

Casey DeSantis said anyone could come to participate, to be a part of the Iowa Caucus and that’s true. They can. Anything happening around the time of the caucus could be described as participating in the caucus process. — Sara 🐊 (@brightislandusa) December 9, 2023

Despite Casey later clarifying that she intended to encourage out-of-staters to volunteer, not vote, the Trump campaign did not back down. According to Politico reports, the campaign released a statement strongly condemning Ron's tactics as "dirty and illegal." The statement implored Trump supporters to be aware of the openly stated plot to rig the caucus through fraud. Additionally, the Trump-aligned Make America Great Again PAC criticized Casey, stating, “Casey DeSantis’ embrace of voter fraud to salvage her husband’s failing campaign is not just wrong; it risks compromising the integrity of the Iowa Caucus.”

Casey DeSantis and Ron DeSantis’ supporters are trying to backtrack Casey’s words. Just come and observe. “To participate” in the Iowa caucus, one must be a registered voter in Iowa w/ ID. Casey’s idea was for Mom’s and Grannies to show up as wolves in sheep’s clothing as Iowans! https://t.co/eCTwrQjCDl — James Marion Gray (@GrayJMarion) December 11, 2023

This controversy prompted the Trump campaign to call on Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to reaffirm that Ron had been mistaken and to clarify the caucus rules. The Iowa Republican Party also emphasized the residency requirement for caucus-goers, contradicting Casey's initial remarks. Despite her subsequent clarification about volunteering, the Trump campaign insisted that Ron's instructions were flagrantly wrong and demanded clarification from Governor Reynolds. Former President Trump, known for his history of making unfounded claims about election fraud, seized on this opportunity to accuse Casey of attempting to "commit organized voter fraud." Trump has consistently raised concerns about election integrity, even questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results.

The incident further intensified the rivalry between Ron and Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary contest. Casey's call for out-of-state supporters to participate in the Iowa caucuses has become a focal point of contention, with the Trump campaign insisting on the need for clarification on caucus rules and condemning what they perceive as an attempt to manipulate the electoral process. As this controversy unfolds, it adds a new layer to the ongoing discussion around election integrity within the Republican Party, echoing the sentiments of millions of Trump supporters who believe in widespread voter malfeasance despite a lack of concrete evidence.

