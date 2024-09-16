Casey Affleck Didn't Attend His Brother Ben Affleck's Wedding to JLo for a Weird Reason

Casey Affleck, cousin of actor Ben Affleck, had a strange reason not to attend the wedding of his brother to Jennifer Lopez. The celebrity couple, set to split apart now, got married in 2022 with great pomp and show and had their families attend it. However, the Oscar-award-winning actor's brother Casey was missing, and he had a nonchalant reply when asked why he wasn't attending the wedding. "I have other things," he said, adding with the confession that he 'fell asleep,' in a video that was procured by Page Six. In the video, when the person recording asked him further after the mind-boggling response, he shut his car door after replying, "Thank you, dude."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

The celebrity was spotted in Los Angeles while his brother married the Grammy-nominated singer Lopez in his private estate in Georgia. Reports suggested that Casey had family commitments that barred him from attending the widely covered wedding in Hollywood. According to People, a close aide said, "Unfortunately [it's] because of family, parental obligations at home." Casey shares two children with his ex-wife Summer Phoenix, Indiana, and Atticus; per insiders, the commitment had to do with his kids.

Nevertheless, Casey posted a sweet note wishing his brother a beautiful married life ahead on his social media handle. In a throwback picture from the early 2000s, Casey poses with the couple from the days when they were engaged but broke off only to reunite after two decades. "Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding," he captioned. The joke, however, didn't go well with Bennifer 2.0 fans who claimed he was hinting at something fishy.

Circling back to his absence, according to Nicki Swift, Casey's girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, confirmed that he had to accompany his son's soccer practice which was a prior commitment and he didn't want to fumble. Cowan also clarified that there was no vengefulness between the brothers at all. According to Page Six, he even commented in a post by the Goodwill Hunting star's post on Instagram, "Hey, if you weren't in town Saturday to take Atty to soccer practice then who would've helped the kid who broke his arm?" "Atti" refers to his son Atticus. The comment was later deleted by him.

The wedding, on the other hand, was a grand affair that had several biggies attend it. From Matt Damon to Jimmy Kimmel many stars attended the big function. Recently, the pair broke several hearts after it was revealed that JLo had filed for a divorce from her now-estranged husband. The couple now stays apart in their separate homes and have made up their mind to not reconcile after a long drain strain faced by them. The reasons have not been clarified and the couple has not shared any joint statement as of now.