Carol Burnett's Los Angeles Home Sells for $3.7 Million, Signaling End of an Era

Iconic comedian and actress Carol Burnett has parted with her luxurious three-bedroom unit in the Wilshire condominium in Westwood for an estimated $3.7 million, reports Mansion Global. The elite condo apartment features world-class amenities including a 24-hour concierge, dedicated valet parking, a door attendant, and an on-site building manager. The high-rise apartment building also offers a front desk for visitor registration, meeting rooms, a modern fitness center, a stunning pool area, 36-bottle wine storage lockers, a high-powered Tesla charger, and side-by-side parking for three cars, as reported by New York Post.

The 89-year-old Better Call Saul actress had earlier listed the apartment for an estimated $4.2 million in October 2022 and most recently had brought down the price to $3.95 million, said Graham Larson of Sotheby’s International Realty Pacific Palisades Brokerage. Burnett first moved into the building in the early 1990s when she purchased a unit on the 25th floor. She later relocated to Santa Barbara with her husband, musician Brian Miller, and purchased a luxurious pied-à-terre on the 13th floor for $1.26 million in 2002. Since then the spacious 2,800-square-foot condo has been renovated by the power couple in 2011, and it now features a private elevator and two balconies, with one of the bedrooms being used as an office, Larson said.

In the listing, the contemporary condo also boasted Tai Ping silk blend carpeting, rich walnut flooring, inset lighting, and a ledger stone-walled dining room, along with solid-wood interior doors and customized furniture. Other listed selling points of the apartment included one half-bath and two full bathrooms, one of which has the vibes of a dressing room due to its aesthetic lighting. The full bathrooms are ensuite for the primary bedroom and a secondary bedroom. The large dining room is accompanied by picturesque views of the Santa Monica Mountains through floor-to-ceiling windows and easy balcony access. The kitchen features an island, a wine chiller, and an ice maker, and the apartment is accessed through an elevator that opens directly into the foyer.

According to Dirt, there are two verandas ideal for al fresco dining and lounging. Other highlights of the high-rise condo include a Neoporte steel entry door that leads into a fireside living room and a dressing area lined with lighted mirrors. The listing stated, “Modern conveniences include three-zoned heating and air conditioning systems with linear registers, Wi-Fi hotspots, a Toshiba telephone system, Lutron mesh shades, and Lutron HomeWorks and Crestron audiovisual smart home systems, this is a rare opportunity to own a serene, sophisticated residence on the famed Wilshire Corridor— one of LA’s most prestigious addresses.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Phillip Faraone

The veteran comedian Carol Burnett is known for hosting The Carol Burnett Show from 1967 to 1978. She has also appeared in several movies, including The Four Seasons, Annie, and Noises Off. The six-time Emmy Award winner is also known for her role in Better Call Saul, and she is also set to join the cast of the upcoming mini-series, Mrs. American Pie alongside Kristen Wiig and Allison Janney.