Carly Waddell Shares What Lady Gaga Was Like as a Classmate, Says She Drove Her 'Crazy'

Carly Waddell wasn't a fan of Lady Gaga. The Bachelor Nation alum got candid about her feelings for her former classmate, Gaga, who "drove her crazy." During an episode of Jason Tartick's podcast Trading Secrets, she opened up on what it was like going college with the "annoying" Bloody Mary singer.

The Bass singer attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts alongside Gaga and revealed a habit that annoyed her classmates, including Waddell. The reality star said, "[We] would eat in a dance studio. And there was a piano, and [Gaga] would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs every day," reported Entertainment Weekly.

She explained, "And we were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time, and we were all forced to listen to her." However, despite being an irritating peer, Waddell admitted Gaga was an exceptional talent. "And yes, was she good? Of course! She was great, but I just wanted to eat my sandwich."

Waddell added, "And so I used to just eat in the hallway because she was driving me crazy." The 38-year-old recalled other details of her life with Gaga back in school. She recounted although she had a good voice, the Poker Face actor wasn't so noticeable at Tisch as others.

"She was one of the good ones, but I wouldn't ever be like, 'She was so above.' But now she's so above," accepted Waddell. Aside from being a gifted singing talent, the reality star claimed Gaga has always been outlandish in her style. "She's so extra," the classmate revealed her signature style in school.

"She would wear these really tight leotards, and she had really big boobs back then, and her boobs were just like coming out," adding, "She's so ridiculous." The Bachelor contestant expounded on Gaga's music at the time. "She started doing her own music way before she was doing musical theater stuff."

Waddell said, "And when she played at the NYU talent show, she was singing her own stuff, and I was like, 'You can't argue, that girl is really good.'" She also admitted, "She was good at everything, but she was better at her own stuff. She was down at the piano, wailing her own tunes."

Although she accepted Gaga's talent, Wadell couldn't understand how she transformed into "the phenomenon" that she is today. "I don't know, I don't know what she did, but she's a genius," the reality star wondered. "I wasn't a fan of her at that moment, but I was not my best at that moment either."

And apparently, the two dropped out of school around the same time. "[We dropped] because we didn't love the program, and I'm sure she was just as unhappy in it as I was, or she would have stayed." In an interview, Gaga revealed what it was like playing music for her father and family members.

The 37-year-old shared, "Playing the music for my father for the first time was very powerful, and my grandma, too," per CBS News. "How did they react," asked the host. "It was interesting: My father was very, very emotional. And my grandmother was too."

