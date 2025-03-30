Cardi B’s Shocking Claim On Offset—Fans Are Stunned—What Really Happened?

We are all well aware of Cardi B and her romance with Offset. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017. Their romance has been a whirlwind with makeup and breakup. Offset was often seen making grand gestures to show his love and even apologize.

Over the years, Cardi and Offset have always had an on-and-off relationship status. In a recent development, Cardi B shared that just like her relationship, the divorce and breakup were nothing short of a true crime movie.

Cardi went on her infamous Twitter rant, saying how her ex-husband has been harassing her. She accused Offset sent her chilling messages threatening to kill her and then himself. This seems like a serious threat to an ex-wife, no matter the case.

Cardi finally feels ready to speak about these things, as she has been at peace ever since their split. However, even while being at peace, she cannot ignore the disturbing messages he has been sending her.

She said, “ He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life, he harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self-esteem.”

Ppl talking about Cardi needs to keep her business private. Shiddd if a nigga is threatening to unalive me ima tell the world too so they know who to look at if anything happens to me. TF is wrong wit yall? pic.twitter.com/2XXMmN3k9V — CARDIA (@CCardib2) March 29, 2025

This isn’t the first time that they both have been at the center of such news. Their split has not been amicable, and are often seen engaging in Instagram spats to Live sessions, telling inner scoops. In an interview, even Cardi agreed that her relationship has been full of drama. This was when the two were navigating the relationship amidst cheating news and Offset not being present in her life.

This time Offset has been sending her pleas and threats, showing dangerous behavior. Cardi also claims that her ex-husband ruined her Valentine’s this year. Rumor has it that she was on a date with NFL star Stefon Diggs. She did not give specific details; however, she was upset about how he ruined her holiday with her new man.

Offset fans are not at all happy with the accusations and how messy their split has been. When kids are involved, and there’s so much history, the split can often be messy. They share three kids from their marriage. Offset has been pushing Cardi for joint custody after the divorce and still wants her residence to be their primary one. The specifics are truly complex as they want to split property and legal fees. If Cardi’s claims are true, Offset will not be winning the court case. He might be seen as a danger to the kid’s well-being.

Offset responds to fans claiming he’s stalking Cardi B while posting a photo he took of Cardi B over the weekend: “I took this but I’m stalking?..How I follow a mf to my party?” pic.twitter.com/xgJcRqaPrt — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) December 18, 2024

It may not matter how the two deal with the split; they will have to navigate co-parenting to ensure their kids’ welfare. They might have to set aside their differences and focus on parenting if they both want to be part of their kids’ lives. Offset has not yet replied to Cardi’s accusations.