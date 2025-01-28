Cardi B Got Her B— Crack Pierced and the Internet is Just Not Having It!

Cardi B has never shied away from making bold moves and being in the spotlight. However, her latest revelation has left fans stunned. The 32-year-old rapper shared on Monday, January 27, that she had a new piercing — in a spot that left her followers shocked.

Taking to her X account (formerly Twitter), Cardi wrote: “Soooo …….I got my b— crack pierced 🤭’. Soon after the revelation, the users were surprised and started speculating if this was possible. There were even discussions if she was telling the truth. Shortly after, the mother of three made a post to support what she had said earlier. The post came with a picture of her piercing and the caption: Do I lie?

The revelation was enough to leave fans both baffled and amused. One user responded, “How is it even physically possible?!” while another joked, “Sounds like a pain in the a–!” She wasn’t free from backlash either for taking a daring move yet again. One user wrote, “Most useless celebrity ever,” while another comment read, “There is no way OMG.”

This isn’t Cardi’s first venture into edgy body art. Over the years, she’s sported numerous piercings and tattoos. Every time she made such a move, she has been vocal on social media to share her experiences.

In 2023, Los Angeles-based piercing artist Harrison, known as Pierced by Harrison, shared photos of Cardi’s visit to his shop, where she got a Monroe piercing above her upper lip and a collection of new earrings. “We did an awesome Monroe piercing and some cool ear stuff as well. Thanks for the trust!” the artist wrote, as he posed with Cardi.

The following year, she returned for more earrings. She showcased them in a TikTok video with her trademark humor. “I came in for one thing,” she quipped, “Look what Harrison did!”

Just like body art, Cardi is equally passionate about tattoos. In 2023, she revealed updates to her iconic peacock tattoo, a vibrant piece covering her hip and leg. “This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted,” she shared on Instagram. In the post, she credited tattoo artist Jamie Schene for the in-depth detailing.

Her most ambitious tattoo project to date remains her sprawling backpiece. That debuted in May 2020, and the ink stretches from her upper back to her thigh. The same features colorful butterflies, flowers, and a bird. “It took several months, but I’m finally finished,” Cardi B captioned when she took to social media for the big reveal.