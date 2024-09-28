Offset Accuses Cardi B of Cheating on Him While Pregnant with Third Child: "Tell the Truth"

Things are turning sour between Money hitmaker Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset. The soon-to-be-divorced couple had a heating spat on Instagram where Offset took to the comments section of Cardi B's Live and accused her of cheating on him with another man while pregnant with their third baby. He wrote, “You f–ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!”

Offset Comments On Cardi B’s IG Live “U F**ked With A Baby Inside Tell The Truth” & Cardi B Responds “AND DID!”

#Offset #CardiB pic.twitter.com/9KHeINf5XT — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) September 26, 2024

Following his comment, Cardi B responded to the backlash, "AND DID!!!!!!" and claimed that she’s been “talking to ni**as” since June 24—when she was still pregnant. It made some fans conclude that Offset's claims about the alleged affair were in fact true. According to the New York Post, despite the couple filing for divorce in August, Cardi B and Offset recently welcomed their third child, with the latter present in the hospital at the time of their daughter's birth.

Cardi B Rants On IG Live About Offset “Threatening ” To Take Away Gifts 🎁 He Bought Her



>Offset Also Joined The Live And Made A Comment To Tell The Truth About Her Cheating While Pregnant 🤰 😳 pic.twitter.com/gptFX6iVlH — Daily Trends (@trends_dailyU) September 26, 2024

Cardi B didn’t hold back and called out her soon-to-be ex on Instagram Live. “You know what I find so crazy? That a n—a thinks that they can just buy a bitch,” she said. “I love me s—t, but you can’t buy me no more, motherf—ker. It’s so crazy that a n—a thinks that that’s enough. It’s not enough, honey.” She continued, “I find it funny that n-ggas think that they can f-ck on anything, but when I start talking to n-ggas, you want to threaten me with taking sh-t that I fucking worked my ass off for. You want to play those games with me? We gon’ play them games too. You want to take my sh-t because I’m moving on? Move on. Why can’t you move on?” Offset hit her back with, “The fact u keep going shows you hurt leave alone don’t you got a n-gga [laughing emoji] ain’t we divorced.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

Offset also took a jab at the Grammy winner shortly after their breakup by 'liking' a headline that read, “Oop! Offset Served Divorce Papers Amid Cheating Allegations: ‘This Is Something She Wants to Do.’” The couple have had a tumultuous history. They got married in 2017 but started having problems within three years of their marriage. Cardi B reportedly filed for the first divorce in 2020 but immediately called it off before filing it again in August this year. She also announced in December 2023 that she’d been 'single for a minute.'

Despite that, the couple was seen together multiple times in public before Cardi B clarified their relationship status on New Year's Eve, saying during a livestream, "The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f--king the night long. We need to work on our s--t. We need to work on our communication. There's things that he needs to work on, there's things that I need to work on." As per Page Six, an insider shared at the time, "They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do."