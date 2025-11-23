Cardi B Welcomes Son with Stefon Diggs – Gets $1k Umbilical Cord Jewelry Made

Rap star Cardi B welcomed her new bundle of joy, her first son with Stefon Diggs. The 33-year-old rap artist welcomed her son with a unique umbilical cord jewelry piece worth $1,000. Cardi has three other kids with her ex, Offset, and is now starting a new life with NFL star Diggs, already sparking engagement rumors.

She shared several pictures of her new baby with the father, making sure to blur the baby’s face. Cardi has not yet shared his name, but people are already obsessed with congratulating the new mom. The place where she got the rare umbilical cord jewelry made posted a video of the whole process.

Cardi B just welcomed a bouncing Baby boy with Steffon Diggs .

The first thing Steffon did was buy her a mansion so she can live there with the baby and the other kids . He asked her to leave the other one for OFFSET .

Congratulations Cardi B . Your home is blessed already.

She turned the blue-toned umbilical cord into beautiful, gold, heart-shaped jewelry. Mommymadeencapsulation shared the process of encasing the cord. The metal rod was then shaped into a heart. She cut the extra pieces of the cord and finally used a machine to seal the cord and the metal together.

The last step must have been dipping it in gold to make it an everlasting piece of jewelry. So far, Mommymadeencapsulation has worked with over 40,000 placentas. She also makes pills with the placenta, which is all the rage among women to regain their health after giving birth.

Many women eat these pills as a solution to postpartum depression. Not just Cardi B — the business has also processed Megan Fox’s, Chrissy Teigen’s, Shay Mitchell’s, and Vanessa Hudgens’ placentas.

The initial cost of the encapsulation starts from $500 and may go up. People may also get payment plans to make it easier. She also promotes how the placenta costs $50,000 and should not be wasted. Turning it into oils and jewelry is a great way to regain health and keep a memory alive.

For Cardi B’s placenta video, she captioned it, “Where her journey started… turned into a keepsake she’ll treasure forever. The umbilical cord is the very first connection between a mother and her baby — the lifeline that nourished, protected, and carried them through every moment of pregnancy.” She called making such keepsakes an honor and something so meaningful.