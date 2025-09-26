Cardi B Throws Shade at Kardashians Over Plastic Surgery and ‘Unrealistic Standards’

Cardi B joined Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast. She was promoting her album, Am I The Drama? which has already become a hit, breaking the Guinness World Record. Her hard work promoting the album on the subway and roadside paid off, despite the unusual marketing strategy.

She also employed the fact that she’s a single mother and has court fees to promote and sell her album. Currently, Cardi B is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs. She spoke about her pregnancy, which she took her sweet time to reveal to the public amidst her viral court case hearings.

Cardi B, who has always been vocal about her plastic surgery, spoke about how celebrities can’t win when they are in the public eye. She added, “You’re either shamed for talking about it openly or shamed for hiding your surgery.” She also mentioned Kardashian’s lack of transparency regarding the work they have done.

She said, “It s—- so much because I just feel like people used to put so much pressure on [the Kardashians], so they could say they did surgery, and they would not say a word, and then it’s like, well, ‘I’m going to just be more honest about it.'”

Cardi B stated she has never lied about her surgical enhancements, but for Kardashian’s, she added, ” And, you know, they never lied about it, they just felt like, ‘I don’t have to tell you my business,’ so when you do tell them your business, it’s bad too.”

This is true in the Kardashians‘ and Jenners’ family; very few have come forward about their enhancements. Even when Kylie, Kourtney, and Khloe have revealed a few enhancements, such as Botox and fillers, the rest of the work is under speculation.

This has added to the unrealistic beauty standards. Recently, Kris Jenner was also seen with a fresh face, suggesting a facelift since all her wrinkles and age spots have been smoothed out.

Alex asked Cardi if she feels she can’t win, to which she responded, “You’re open about it, then they use it against you, and if you aren’t, they say they have the right to know because you’re setting these unrealistic standards. It’s kind of like ‘what do people want?”

She also remarked on the rumor of BBL being stinky in a sarcastic way, denying the rumors. Over the years Cardi has spoken openly about her surgical enhancements before her rapper era as well as after having kids.

The surgeries helped her get the body she wanted after delivering her kids. Since she’s pregnant again, she might be undergoing some of the procedures again to maintain her looks.