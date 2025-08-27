Cardi B’s Assault Trial Takes Bizarre Turn – Awkward Hair Question Leaves Her Laughing in Court

Popular Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B ( Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) is involved in a civil lawsuit, and it took a surprising turn, which sparked a social media frenzy. Can you guess what it could be about? It’s regarding her hair. The fashion diva made sure she turned her head even in court!

On August 26, 2025, during cross-examination at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Alhambra, plaintiff’s attorney Ron Rosen suddenly paused mid-question to ask Cardi B: “Yesterday you had black hair, short hair. Today it’s blonde and long. Which one is your real hair, or are they both real?”

As per Hype Fresh, the question prompted laughter in the room, from the people present and herself. She chuckled and responded, “They’re both wigs,” drawing smiles across the room. The judge, however, swiftly admonished Rosen to stick to relevant matters.

But it was too late—the moment had already gone viral. While the judge reverted to the relevant case, clips flooded Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram, with fans generating memes, reaction videos, and viral commentary dissecting the wig banter. Many legal experts claimed that she was wearing wigs, makeup, and false nails as a tactic to divert from the real topic of discussion.

Oh my God, this lawyer suing Cardi B. “Which one is your real hair? Or are they both real?” plaintiff’s lawyer Ron Rosen asked. “They’re wigs,” Cardi B answered. Then he asked if she’s affiliated with a gang. pic.twitter.com/KrzgMhDm0F — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 26, 2025

The rapper who holds the most number-one singles (five) on the Billboard Hot 100 is bold, upfront, and unapologetic. Her love for designer bags and outfits is often seen on social media. From colored wigs to corseted gowns, tweed pantsuits accompanied by pearls, studs, and long and uncommon nail extensions have become one of her defining traits.

Reportedly, LA-based fashion stylist Kollin Carter has styled Cardi B for major red carpet events and shows. Meanwhile, the lawsuit centres around an alleged incident from February 24, 2018, at a Beverly Hills OB-GYN clinic, where former security guard Emani Ellis claims she was assaulted by Cardi B while four months pregnant.

Security guard suing Cardi B accuse her of spitting in her face, body-shaming, using racial slurs, scratching her cheek with a 3-inch nail, intentionally causing emotional distress, negligence, and false imprisonment.😳 pic.twitter.com/oQEFs1bwkx — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 26, 2025

According to Ellis, the rapper scratched her face with long nails, spat on her, used racial slurs, and body-shamed her injuries, which she says required plastic surgery and ultimately cost her job. Meanwhile, Cardi B has denied the claims of physical assault and admitted that a verbal argument took place.

Her attorney, Peter Anderson, defended her and said that his client felt her privacy was violated during a prenatal appointment.” Ms. Almánzar protected her privacy during a deeply personal moment. There was no physical altercation, period.” The trial finally began this week under Judge Ian C. Fusselman.

Cardi B testified on Day 2, firmly stating: “I never touched Ms. Ellis.” She admitted to using profanity, but nothing beyond that. Celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion and talk show hosts chimed in, praising Cardi for her calm, humorous demeanour. Yet, Cardi B has a history of getting physical in the past.

For instance, she got into a massive public physical fight at the Harper’s Bazaar party at New York Fashion Week in September 2018 with rapper Nicki Minaj, with whom she shares a long-standing feud.

8. She and Cardi B had been at war for years now. At a New York Fashion Week after-party in 2018, rapper Cardi B threw one of her high heel shoes in Minaj’s direction and attempted to physically attack her; bodyguards intervened, leaving Cardi B with a bump on her forehead. pic.twitter.com/g58OPw1z2H — Ayra (@iamayra11) August 25, 2025

Reportedly, Minaj took a jab at her parenting skills, and the fight got physical as she threw one of her heels at her. As security came in, Cardi B was injured, and her dress was ripped with a visible lump on her head. Security escorted her out of the venue, and no arrests were made. ( via PEOPLE).

As the mother of two juggles her way out of this case, it’s good to see how mentioning her wig brought some light-hearted humour amidst the serious atmosphere.