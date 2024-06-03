Cardi B jumped in to defend pornography after conservative commentator Candace Owens urged for a total ban on the same. The heated debate started with Owens voicing her concerns on X, formerly known as Twitter. As reported by the Daily Mail, she wrote, "Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mike Coppola

Unsurprisingly, Owens' post was met with a wave of disagreement. The 31-year-old rapper was among the many who didn’t hold back in criticizing Owens. Cardi B wrote, "Ommmggg why are you all so against porn? Is it that bad for you all? I enjoy it but I don't know I guess like a 6 time a year thing. I personally [sic] don't feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one, two... NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY." In a subsequent comment, the Grammy winner remarked, "How? It actually should teach men how to please a woman."

Standing firm on her stance, Owens posted several tweets in explanation. She stated, "Pornography was created as a tool of enslavement, not freedom. It was created by the most depraved among our human race to psychologically introduce homosexuality, pedophilia, and incest—religious sacraments to Satanists. BAN IT and stigmatize every person who defends or profits from it." She added, "I also want to say to the men that struggle with pornography—you were the intended victims of it." Owens further sympathized, "Don’t feel ashamed talking about it. Knowing that it’s wrong is a great first step. There are a ton of podcasters who do work in this space and can help. Matt Fradd of Pints with Aquinas is one of them."

Cardi B defends pornography after Candace Owens calls for ban.



Owens and Cardi B have a history of clashing over political and social issues, as noted by PEOPLE. The former TV host, in the past, slammed Cardi B's provocative track, WAP, leading to another public feud that had fans grabbing for popcorn. Cardi B, defending her music, quipped, "Maybe because we’re more mainstream now, the song reached more conservative people over the internet. I guess it made some soccer moms cry. But I cannot believe the song became so political."

In other news, the rapper made headlines earlier this month with the surprising revelation that she won't be casting her vote for either POTUS Joe Biden or Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in the upcoming November election. While she has been a consistent critic of Trump, Cardi B threw her support behind Biden in 2020 after her initial pick, Bernie Sanders, didn't make it past the primaries. Cardi B has allegedly pulled her endorsement of Biden, citing her dissatisfaction with inflation and America's involvement in foreign conflicts. Frustrated, she announced she had no intention of voting at all, which again garnered backlash.