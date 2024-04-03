Cardi B Remembers Her ‘Embarrassing’ Epiphany After an Evening With Paris Hilton and Rihanna

Over the weekend, Cardi B used Instagram Live to provide an update on the fundraiser she attended last week in Los Angeles, which was organized by Jason Lee. Cardi B revealed during the live that she had an 'embarrassing' incident at the same table as Paris Hilton and Rihanna.

As reported by People, Cardi B said, "I was eating, I was hungry. I'm talking to Paris Hilton, I'm talking to Rihanna. You know when I smile I get nervous. I'm all up in Paris Hilton's face. We sitting right next to each other."

Cardi B talking about having something between her teeth while talking to Rihanna and Paris Hilton at Jason Lee’s event. 😭 pic.twitter.com/C6RxvyP4YU — Celebs Love Cardi B (@CelebLoveBardi) March 30, 2024

She continued, "You know when I f---ing went home, you know what I noticed? I noticed I had something black in my f---ing teeth, bitch, the whole time. When I got home and I noticed that, I just literally buried myself in my f---ing bed. That s--- is so f---ing embarrassing."

Cardi gestured to the front of her teeth, showing that nobody had informed her earlier in the evening about the stuck piece. She acknowledged that she had been a bit inebriated and stoned during the event. Cardi went on to say that she was up all night worrying about whether or not she had embarrassed herself in front of others.

CEO of Hollywood Unlocked Jason Lee assembled a star-studded guest list for a private dinner at West Hollywood's The Little Door. Celebrities such as Rihanna, Cardi B, Paris Hilton, Tiffany Haddish, and well-known businessman Gary Vaynerchuk were present at the event on Tuesday, March 26th, which was organized in support of his Hollywood Cares Foundation.

In addition to Jason Lee's outstanding vocal performance, Cardi B was so inspired that she sang her popular song Bodak Yellow, with Rihanna rapping along from her seat. Wearing a floor-length transparent black gown with a sprinkling of diamonds, Paris Hilton boldly asserted herself to be the ultimate 'it girl.' Underneath her glistening costume, the mother of two accessorized her chic all-black look with high heels, a leather purse, and sunglasses. The only color pop was her blonde hair, styled into a ponytail with a side fringe.

Cardi has had some challenges lately with food and her teeth. She disclosed that one of her veneers broke out after eating a stale bagel in a humorous TikTok video last month. A preview for Cardi's new song Enough (Miami) plays in the backdrop of the video as she walks around a gorgeous outdoor pool wearing an elegant outfit. The caption on the screen said, "Wait till the end for a surprise..."

After that, the TikTok video shows Cardi shooting herself while seated in a chair. She then grins to show off her missing teeth and asks, "How y'all doing muthaf---as?" in a stereotypically rustic accent. Cardi recently released Enough (Miami), a single that swiftly succeeded her previous release, Like What (Freestyle), a one-off song that sampled Missy Elliott's iconic 1999 song She's a Bitch.