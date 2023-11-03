Priscilla Presley Wishes to Be Buried Next to Late Husband Elvis Presley in Graceland Estate

"Till death do us part?" Well, not really, because Priscilla Presley wishes to be buried next to her ex-husband, the legend, Elvis Presley. The businesswoman opened up about rifts within the Presley family on the talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored. However, her burial wish didn't come easy to her.

The 78-year-old settled her case with her granddaughter, Riley Keough, regarding her late daughter Lisa-Marie's will, reported The Mirror. As part of the settlement, the judge approved her wish to be laid to rest in Graceland, as close to Elvis' plot as possible. In her interview, she shared how crucial it was for her to be next to the "King of Rock and Roll."

Presley explained, "My feelings [about being buried at Graceland] are great," adding, "That's, you know, what I want and wanted." She was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973. Morgan probed Presley to reveal details of her disagreement with granddaughter Keough. He said, "At the center of it, it seemed quite straightforward that Lisa-Marie had changed her will and hadn't told you."

Morgan continued, "In changing it, she had made the trustees her children, which is perfectly understandable; you just didn't know." Adding, "So when she suddenly dies, tragically young, and this all comes out, you were caught blindsided, or that's how it seemed to me." Presley replied, "Yes, that's all it was."

She continued, "I think Riley will be great; she's asked me a few things, like what to do with Graceland." When she clarified she'd want to rest next to Elvis after she passed away, Morgan questioned, "So you will be buried there?" And she once again replied, "Yes." Though it is settled that she'd be laid at Graceland, Presley may not be next to the late singer.

According to the agreement passed by the judge, the ex-wife of Elvis is allowed to be buried as close to him as possible, but that won't mean they'd move the existing graves to make a place for her. The Suspicious Minds singer is buried between his father, Vernon, and his grandmother, Minnie, reports PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Lisa Marie and her son Benjamin Keough are resting across the garden on the other side of a fountain. Presley spoke highly of her ex-husband: "Elvis was... I've never met anyone like him, and I don't think I ever will again, ever," adding, "He had the biggest heart. He had a great sense of humor. He had a lot of love."

Although now it's all sorted, Presley's request for burial next to Elvis was initially denied. "All parties have reached a settlement, and the families are happy," Priscilla's lawyer, Ronson J. Shamoun, said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight."They are very excited for the future."

Presley also praised her granddaughter, saying, "I think Riley will be great. I told her anything she needed to know about Graceland and Elvis—more so, about Elvis. Because she never really took part in going to Graceland." As part of the agreement, Presley will receive a $1 million lump-sum payment funded by Lisa Marie's $25 million life insurance policy.

Fans can take a (closer) glimpse at Presley's life in Sofia Coppola's new A24 film Priscilla, based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

