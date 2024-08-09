Cardi B Opens Up About a Medical Scare That Left Her Paralyzed and Nearly Caused a Miscarriage

Cardi B opened up about her difficulties with her third pregnancy. The Grammy Award winner recently faced a medical emergency that nearly crippled her and put the health of her unborn child in peril. "I had a f***ing freak accident. I don't know how something, well, it wasn't little. It actually hurt," the Drip rapper shared on X Spaces. "It doesn't really happen often, but it became something...so big to the point I was literally paralyzed."

Cardi B talks about getting in a freak incident which led her to be hospitalized and on morphine. pic.twitter.com/FmHmg8raUu — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) August 6, 2024

She revealed she was in excruciating pain after the 'accident,' which almost resulted in a miscarriage, according to ET Online. She disclosed, "But yeah. And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn't. Yesterday I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite. Today, I woke up sober, honey. I'm dying. Like, I'm dying. I swear to God, if I don't feel good in four hours I'm going to the hospital and I don't give a f**k. I'mma exaggerate this s**t so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down! I don't give a damn [laughs]. Oh my God."

Cardi B, who is currently pregnant with her third child, opened up about a scary medical crisis that almost resulted in a miscarriage. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/QyNEnU1ktE — billboard (@billboard) August 8, 2024

The I Like It rapper shocked fans when she revealed earlier this month that she is expecting her third child amid her divorce from Offset. She announced the news on Instagram by uploading a picture of her baby bump with the skyline of New York City in the background. She captioned the same, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"

She added, "I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns, and tests lying down, but you, your brother, and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through." In 2017, the former couple exchanged vows in secret. She however confirmed rumors that they had split up in December after their tumultuous marriage reached a breaking point. Before calling it quits, the singer had filed for divorce twice.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz

The couple are proud parents to Wave, who is almost three years old, and Kulture, who is six years old. As per First Post, court documents from their divorce reveal that Cardi B is requesting primary custody of her children and child support. The filing states that for the past six months they “have experienced irreconcilable differences. There is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation between the parties.”

Cardi B rehearsing with her baby bump 🎤



(via @iamcardib) pic.twitter.com/S8ZRdzONZg — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 7, 2024

The Bodak Yellow rapper's representative exclusively told The Associated Press, “This is not based on any one particular incident. It has been a long time coming and is amicable.” She had earlier filed for divorce from him in Georgia in 2020, but later dismissed her filing.