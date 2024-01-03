Cardi B and Offset Have Not Reconciled Despite Spending New Year’s Eve Together

Cardi B has dispelled any rumors that she and her husband, Offset, are getting back together. The two celebrated the start of the new year together despite their continuing marital discord. Cardi B, who had already announced their breakup in December, turned to social media to provide an update on their relationship.

I don’t want anyone on here cutting up this space spreading false narratives. pic.twitter.com/PVTQQpRj9Y — Lanée 👠 (@Word2TheWise32) January 1, 2024

Also Read: Cardi B Tells Trolls to ‘STFU’, Contemplates Exiting Social Media Amid Offset Reconciliation Rumors

As reported by People, the rapper acknowledged that they did spend Christmas together in a since-ended Spaces broadcast on X that fans filmed, but she also said that she won't consider their relationship to have been repaired until they address their differences both individually and as a couple. She wrote, "I want to be clear to you guys because you guys are making your assumptions, and I just wanted you to hear it from the horse’s mouth. Was I clubbing with my baby's father yesterday? Yes. Did I get dicked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby."

After mentioning that she and Offset were 'vibing' and 'having a good time,' Cardi B revealed how the two ended up going out together to party. She added, "We were both in the same club, and it was just really awkward. Like, I’m in my section; he’s in his section,” she explained. “So it’s like, ‘Man, just f---ing come over here. Let’s just chill. We’re having a good time.’"

Cardi B confirms on Instagram Live that she and Offset have broken up (no one has filed for divorce as of yet):



“I have been single for a minute now but I have been afraid... not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world…I want to start 2024 fresh and open. I don’t know… pic.twitter.com/isNkv8dpEX — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) December 11, 2023

Also Read: Cardi B Subtly Shuts Down Rumors of Getting Back With Ex Offset After Spending Christmas Together

Cardi remained resolute in her belief that the evening was insufficient to mend the couple's broken relationship. She said, "I feel at the point where we are in our relationship—we've been together for seven years, we've been married for seven years—I don't consider that we're back together. The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f*cking the night long. We need to work on our sh*t; we need to work on our communication; there are things that he needs to work on, and there are things that I need to work on. It's a fun night, then guess what? The next day we're arguing, and the next day I'm blocking. The next thing you know, we haven't been talking for four days. I don't want to keep that cycle going."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Also Read: Cardi B Calls Out Offset For ‘Playing Game' While He Celebrated His Birthday Until 5 AM In Miami

Cardi also clarified to her fans that to resolve their differences, the pair is now not living together and attends couples therapy. She concluded, "We're at a point in our relationship where we're testing the space. That's why I'm saying that we're not together until we work out our issues. If it goes well, then we will be back together. If it doesn't go well, then it doesn't go well, but I always want to keep the healthy relationship." During an Instagram Live last month, the rapper revealed that she had broken up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

As per ET Online reports, Cardi confirmed, "I don't know if y'all have been getting clues from me from my Live, I mean... or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don't think it's true; I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now. I have been afraid to... not afraid, but I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind."

More from Inquisitr

Insiders Say Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Has Been ‘Tumultuous’ From the Start

Cardi B Announces She’s Shedding ‘Dead Weight,’ Right After Unfollowing Her Husband Offset