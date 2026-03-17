Candace Owens Reveals Alleged Charlie Kirk Texts Targeting Meghan McCain

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has shared alleged private messages from the late Charlie Kirk, fueling a controversy in the MAGA sphere.

Owens posted a message from the late Turning Point USA founder over the weekend. The message insulted a popular media personality and the daughter of late Presidential candidate John McCain, Meghan McCain.

In a screenshot shared by Owens on X, the alleged message from Kirk read: “Meghan McCain is a piece of s—.” Owens posted the image while responding to criticism from the 41-year-old Arizona native.

McCain reacted sharply, writing in a post on Saturday, March 14: “Stop sharing dead people’s text messages – you absolute psychopaths.”

Candace Owens previously worked as Charlie Kirk’s communications director, and the two were reportedly close until Kirk’s assassination on September 10, 2025.

Candace Owens is adding fuel to the MAGA infighting by sharing an alleged message from the late Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/Ufrk93egDa — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 14, 2026

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at 18. TPUSA promotes conservative Christian values on high school and college campuses. On Sep. 18, 2025, Erika was named CEO and vowed to make the organization “the biggest the nation has ever seen.”

According to Radaronline.com, Candace Owens accused Meghan McCain of trying to misinterpret her relationship with Charlie Kirk. “Pretending Charlie was friends with Ben Shapiro and filthy neocons like you simply won’t be happening on my watch.”

Meanwhile, Meghan McCain’s comments appeared to reference another ongoing dispute involving British commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who recently shared messages he also claimed came from Charlie Kirk.

According to Reality Tea, Yiannopoulos posted the alleged texts as part of his claim that conservative commentator Ben Shapiro had allegedly been secretly organizing “hit jobs on TPUSA a decade ago.”

“Charlie Kirk knew,” Yiannopoulos wrote on his social media channel. “We met and talked about it and discussed strategy. Kirk and I weren’t friends for long, but while we were, all he talked about was how amazing Candace was and how f—ing evil Ben is.”

Milo Yiannopoulos has been a controversial figure in the MAGA orbit with his own share of online fiascos. In 2019, the former editor was banned from X (formerly Twitter) for alleged online abuse of actress Leslie Jones and was permanently banned from Facebook the same year.

Meanwhile, Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens have a complicated history that reportedly ended on a bitter note for Owens. The two previously co-hosted a podcast while working at The Daily Wire.

Tensions existed between the two long before Owens’ exit from the company in March 2024, following controversy over comments critics claimed were inappropriate and antisemitic.

Candace Owens is leaking private texts with Charlie — including messages about him changing his shirt before a date with a woman he was “in love with”… who wasn’t his wife. We all know exactly why she’s doing this—she’s jealous that Charlie chose Erika.pic.twitter.com/NdDFUhRThM — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 11, 2025

After Charlie Kirk’s death, Owens has criticized several MAGA members, including Kirk’s widow, Erika, as many have turned on one another in front of the media.

In March 2026, the White House confirmed its decision to appoint Erika Kirk to the Board of Visitors at the United States Air Force Academy. According to sources, Candace Owens reacted on social media, dismissing the idea that Erika Kirk’s status as a widow should protect her from scrutiny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by True Geordie (@truegeordieofficial)

“She’s a grieving widow, so we have no right to ask what the hell qualifies her,” Owens wrote on X.

Owens has slammed the decision and accused Kirk of withholding important information related to her husband’s death.

On her podcast, Candace, the MAGA figure, has made serious claims against Erika in a series she launched called Bride of Charlie, where she also questions several aspects of the couple’s faith-based marriage and her role within the family.

Owens has been called “evil,” and the criticism has sparked backlash among some supporters within the MAGA movement, with critics labeling Owens a “demon” and accusing her of unfairly targeting Erika Kirk.