Canadian National Anthem Singer Alters Lyrics to Subtly Mock Donald Trump’s 51st State Remark

But with popularity comes opposition and hate, especially when you are the head of one of the superpowers of the world. In recent news, owing to Donald Trump's issue with Canada, which mainly revolves around trade, tariffs, defence spending, and energy policies, singer Chantal Kreviazuk altered the lyrics of the Canadian national anthem.

She sang her rendition at the 4 Nations Face-Off championship in response to United States President Donald Trump’s desire to make her home country the 51st state. Rather than using the traditional lyric “In all of us command,” she instead sang out, “That only us command.”

CBS News confirmed that the Grammy-award-winning singer deliberately changed the lines in order to address the ongoing tensions between both nations. Moreover, taking to Instagram, she posted a photo with the adjusted lyrics written on her hand alongside a flexing bicep emoji and Canadian flag. Donald Trump’s push to make Canada the 51st state and impose tariffs on Canadian imports has sparked outrage, leading to frequent boos during the ‘Star-Spangled Banner.’

As per The Huff Post, the Winnipeg native made the controversial move because “I believe in democracy, and a sovereign nation should not have to be defending itself against tyranny and fascism, she said.

“I’m somebody who grew up on music that spoke to the heart and the moment, and it shaped me as a songwriter and really as a human being,” she added. “I don’t think it would be authentic to me to be given a world stage and not express myself and be true to myself.”

While American fans responded in kind during the finale in Boston, Kreviazuk’s performance of ‘O Canada’ was well received. However, the atmosphere in Montreal was much more hostile. At the Bell Center, Team USA faced loud boos during their national anthem before their game against Canada on Saturday night.

U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski admitted the team anticipated the reaction. “We knew it was coming,” he said. “It happened last game; it happens in the NHL, and we knew tonight would be the same. We don’t like it, but we used it as motivation to get the win.”

Meanwhile, tensions between Canada and the U.S. began as soon as he returned to the White House for his second term. Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state, proposing to erase the 5,525-mile border.

For Canada to become a U.S. state, Congress would need to approve it. The House requires a simple majority, but the Senate needs at least 60 votes, which seems difficult.

However, as per sources, if Canada joined, it would be the largest state by population, surpassing California. It would need two senators and 55 House seats. Although Canadians seem to have mixed feelings about it, Trump’s tariff threats have strained relations. Alaska and Hawaii were the last states to join the U.S. in 1959, but that proved how complex the litigation process was.

For now, President Trump's idea remains hypothetical, considering there are several loopholes. Involved in the process before a decision can be made.