“Can Trump Be Saved?” – MAGA Supporters Express Embarrassment Over Trump’s ‘Disgusting’ Remarks on the Latest Tragedy

MAGA supporters Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alex Jones are debating whether Donald Trump is beyond saving. The pair sat down for a chat where they discussed Trump’s unhinged attack on the deceased Hollywood star Rob Reiner.

The President took to social media earlier this week to pen a scathing post about Reiner’s death. The post sparked intense pubic outrage and was widely criticized as inappropriate and disrespectful to the late actor and filmmaker.

Trump claimed that Reiner had died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

How President Trump reacted to the brutal murder of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner vs How Rob Reiner reacted to the brutal murder of Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/NWka8kaVRA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 15, 2025

The post enraged social media users and many celebrities alike. Rob and his wife, Michele, were allegedly murdered by their son Nick, who’s been taken into custody. Rocker Jack White was one of the people who spoke up against the President’s “vile” and “disgusting” remarks.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who hasn’t held back from criticizing the President in recent times, appeared on The Alex Jones Show. Both MAGA supporters gave their two cents on Trump’s unhinged post.

Jones brought up how he’s “very concerned” about the 79-year-old’s behaviour and future. “So can Trump be saved?” he asked Greene. “Well, you should be concerned, and everyone is concerned,” the Georgia representative began.

She then distanced herself from the President while noting that she was ready to only take responsibility for herself and her words. The congresswoman encouraged Trump to do the same and take accountability.

“What he said about Rob Reiner, look, we don’t agree with Rob Reiner politically,” she finally addressed the controversy surrounding the remarks. Greene said that even though she did not know the Reiner family personally, what has happened is a “horrific tragedy.”

The Georgia representative then noted how, as the President of the United States, Trump’s duty was to say something empathetic about the incident. Greene then drew parallels between the Reiner family and millions of other American families who might have had a similar experience.

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak. This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies. Many… pic.twitter.com/uVd3lGVEgm — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 15, 2025

She said Trump should have recognized the gravity of the situation and dealt with it with sensitivity. “And he should have strictly stuck with that,” she added.

The host of the show, Jones, recalled how Trump had honored and been respectful towards Charlie Kirk’s family following his assassination. “And then Trump is like, well, he was a nasty, deranged person, and so he made somebody mad, and that’s why, I mean, literally… We can put the statement up, but I’m sorry, folks,” he added.

Jones also noted that he wasn’t trying to make it look like he was “turning” on the President, but simply holding him accountable. “Trump needs to have people that’ll intervene and say, ‘What are you doing?” he noted.