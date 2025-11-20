Campaign Connections Put Kristi Noem in Hot Water Over Taxpayer Funds

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is being called out by Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett for alleged misuse of taxpayer money. According to Crockett, there are some serious ethics questions surrounding government contracts.

On November 19, at the ‘Subcommittee Hearing on Republican Attempts to Distract from their Failing Public Safety Agenda,’ Crockett claimed that Noem had fraudulently used public funds for her private use, per The Mary Sue.

Prior to the subcommittee meeting, ProPublica had published an article about Noem’s alleged shady dealings. Entitled “‘Firm Tied to Kristi Noem Secretly Got Money From $220 Million DHS Ad Contracts” it exposed the Secretary of Homeland Security’s seemingly questionable ties.

Here’s how the scheme allegedly worked: – DHS allocates federal funds for border & anti-trafficking campaigns

– A private consulting firm gets the contract

– That firm shares personnel & financial overlap with Noem’s campaign

Here's how the scheme allegedly worked: – DHS allocates federal funds for border & anti-trafficking campaigns

In her speech about Trump’s “Autocracy Machine” on Wednesday, Representative Crockett referenced the ProPublica investigations, saying, “Secretary Noem has funneled millions of dollars to a company called the Strategy Group. The Strategy Group helped Secretary Noem win her campaign to become the governor of South Dakota.”

She also pointed out that her Noem’s chief policy advisor, Corey Lewandowski, worked with the firm. Further, the Strategy Group’s CEO is married to Noem’s chief spokesperson Trish McLaughlin.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett just dropped receipts: ProPublica reports Kristi Noem secretly funneled hundreds of millions in DHS funds to a consulting firm tied to her own campaign. "This is what corruption looks like. They're stealing money from the American people's pockets and…

Crockett didn’t hold back when she concluded her remarks about Noem. She said, “This is what corruption looks like. They’re stealing money from the American people’s pockets and depositing it into their bank accounts.” Crockett cited documents that link The Strategy Group, a company pivotal in Noem’s campaign, with DHS ad money per ProPublica’s report.

ProPublica reports that government contract experts suggest a breach of ethics in the ties between the Strategy Group and DHS leadership. One contract expert, Charles Tiefer, called it “corrupt.” He added, “Hiding your friends as subcontractors is like playing hide the salami with the taxpayer.”

Representative Jasmine Crockett called out Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's corruption on the House floor today. Noem has been caught funneling millions of dollars to a business that she has close personal ties to! Noem used her position as the head of DHS to Grift!

These connections made it easier for the company to land federal contracts, sometimes sidestepping normal competitive bidding. In fact, when entering a federal contract there are regulations that state that the process must be carried out “with absolute impartiality and without giving preferential treatment to anyone.”

Another attorney and contracting expert at watchdog group Project on Government Oversight, Scott Amy, pointed out, “It’s worthy of an investigation to ferret out how these decisions were made, and whether they were made legally and without bias.”

When asked, McLaughlin said, “I fully recused myself. My marriage is one thing, and work is another. I don’t combine them,” responding to concerns over conflict of interest.

The Texas Democrat delivered scorching opening statements during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

The government contracts in question amounted to over $220 million, sparking national controversy as more details emerged. Some watchdogs have called for a federal investigation, while Noem’s team insists everything followed normal procedures. However, government ethics experts say the situation raises “huge red flags.”

This isn’t the first time Noem has faced tough questions about her campaign finances. Previous reports have also examined questionable “dark money” donations and possible conflicts of interest.

Public reaction has been strong, with many demanding more transparency. Social media is buzzing, and the calls for an investigation continue to grow. As one X user put it, “Who is left that would hold anyone accountable anymore? It’s free money for everyone except taxpayers.”

“We need answers and accountability,” Rep. Crockett added at the hearing.