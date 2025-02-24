California Sheriff Challenges ‘Dishonest’ Kamala Harris to Run Against Him for Governor

Chad Bianco, the 14th Sheriff of California’s Riverside County, has openly called upon former Vice President Kamala Harris, hoping that she will compete against him for the Californian Governor’s office. Bianco also claimed that Harris was dishonest in her role at the Oval Office.

“I would jump for joy if she (Harris) was the candidate that I was running against. Her failures, and her dishonesty as the vice president, I would welcome that challenge, and I think that would be the best thing for my campaign,” Chad Bianco said.

“She would be my biggest supporter along that campaign if she were running because she would do it all for me,” the Sheriff added.

Chad Bianco also made it clear that his primary motive is to keep the Democrats away from the role, saying, “These people are going to be just as bad as Governor Newsom or worse.” He revealed that he felt the need to step up as he has “learned that there are far more issues being caused by our government”

“Somebody has to do something, or we’re going to be living the same groundhog day over and over. Somebody has to step up and do this. I’ve learned that there are far more issues being caused by our government,” Bianco opined.

He further shared that his views on the border crisis are similar to those of President Donald Trump and that he is open to repealing SB 54, a law that has rendered California into a sanctuary state for migrants who entered the United States illegally.

To the uninformed, SB 54, known as the California Values Act, is a bill that permits sanctuary policies in the state of California. It effectively prevents federal immigration enforcement from using state and local resources.

The bill was signed by Governor Jerry Brown in October 2017, and it prohibits local authorities from asking a person about their immigration status and also limits them from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement.

Chad Bianco claimed that Donald Trump wouldn’t face issues implementing the MAGA camp’s stringent immigration policies if he were Governor, saying, “There would be no such battle with a Governor Bianco.”

He boasted that his time as the Sheriff of a region as large as Riverside County has given him the confidence to run for the Governor’s office, remarking how he has cracked down upon fentanyl smuggling and other illicit rackets despite the geographical challenges posed. Bianco emphasized his intentions to bring the same approach on a statewide level.

“California is where all of the fentanyl is coming into the United States from. As the governor, we will dedicate major resources to keeping our border secure, and to fighting the cartels that are terrorizing our communities,” said Sheriff Chad Bianco.