Caitlyn Jenner has recently found herself at the center of a family controversy following her public comments about her troubled relationship with Kris Jenner. The disclosures of the reality star and former Olympian have reportedly generated conflict inside the Kardashian-Jenner family, leaving her feeling "extremely remorseful" for airing their private affairs in public. This family rift occurs as Caitlyn prepares to release the highly anticipated docuseries, House of Kardashian, on October 8, 2023.

Caitlyn revealed in a candid appearance on the UK daytime talk show This Morning, "Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore." Caitlyn said, "Yeah, it’s sad. If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her, and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others… I certainly see them and we do this and that. I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”'

According to TMZ, Caitlyn is now "apologizing for upsetting the Kardashian and Jenner clans." Caitlyn married Kris in 1991 and divorced in 2015. They had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Caitlyn also became a stepmother to Kris's children from her previous marriage to Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian.

While Caitlyn maintains that her claims were accurate, the family appears to have been taken aback by the abrupt public disclosure of their private matters. According to TMZ, Caitlyn's children, Kendall and Kylie, have sided with Kris in the aftermath of this issue. Despite Caitlyn's initial plan to go on House of Kardashian to defend the fam and speak highly of them," it appears that her family was not totally supportive of her choice to participate in the docuseries, per Decider.

In her interview on This Morning, Caitlyn stressed her motivation for joining the docuseries. "I’m a parent, I love my children," she said. "You know the Kardashian side and a little bit of the Jenner side, but I think a lot of times in the media you get totally misrepresented, so I wanted to do it just to say first of all how much I love my kids, and second of all how proud I am of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish. It is an amazing story.”

Caitlyn commented in the docuseries trailer that Kim Kardashian had "calculated" her rise to stardom, notably citing her controversial sex tape. Caitlyn commended Kim's intelligence and economic ability while suggesting that her stepdaughter's motivations may have been driven by ambition.

She said, “Kim wanted to be a celebrity and wanted to get into that world, and I told her that’s great, but you know what? Being in that world is a business and you have to treat it as a business – and there is nobody that has treated it more like a business than Kimberly. She’s worth in the $4 billion range now…she took that fame and created tremendous businesses … She’s very smart. She’s working on a law degree and is going to be a lawyer pretty soon, and sometimes that gets lost.”

