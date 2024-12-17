Caitlyn Jenner Trolled After Blunt Reaction to O.J. Simpson’s Death: "Didn’t You Kill Someone Too?"

Caitlyn Jenner found herself at the center of a social media storm following her blunt reaction to O.J. Simpson’s death. The former NFL star, notorious for his 1995 acquittal in the murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, passed away a while ago at the age of 76 after battling prostate cancer. While Simpson’s death sparked conversations about his controversial life, Jenner’s commentary shifted the spotlight onto her own past. Jenner took to X (formerly Twitter) with a scorching post. He tweeted, “Good Riddance.” This brutal comment ignited widespread debate online.

As per Daily Mail, many users called out Jenner’s apparent insensitivity, while others turned the spotlight onto the fatal 2015 car crash she was involved in, which left one woman, Kim Howe, dead. One user wrote, "Didn't you kill someone, too?" Someone else lamented, "Rest in peace to Kim Howe. The woman killed in a multi-car crash caused by Caitlyn Jenner.” Another critic slammed Jenner, “I'm sure the family of that person you ran over, can't WAIT to say the same about you!” Others added, “YOU still were the CAUSE of the accident and YOU were the CAUSE of someone's DEATH AND paid your way out of it. No THAT isn't cute at all. Hypocrite. Never did like you as Caitlyn.”

The comparisons stung, but Jenner quickly clapped back, drawing a sharp distinction between the fatal car accident she was involved in and the brutal murders at the center of Simpson’s trial. Jenner tweeted, “I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER… But Remember… OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson.”

The crash that sparked scrutiny of Jenner’s past occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Jenner, towing an ATV with her SUV, rear-ended a Lexus, which was pushed into oncoming traffic and struck by a Hummer. Howe, the Lexus driver, died instantly. Jenner then collided with a Prius, though its driver only suffered minor injuries. While the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department initially recommended vehicular manslaughter charges, prosecutors declined to pursue the case, citing insufficient evidence of negligence.

Moreover, Jenner’s relationship with Simpson adds another layer to the controversy. Through her ex-wife Kris Jenner, Jenner had ties to both Simpson and Nicole. Kris was best friends with Nicole, and her first husband, Robert Kardashian, served on Simpson's defense team during the infamous trial.

Jenner has blatantly criticized Simpson, both in interviews and in her 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life. She exclaimed, “He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a***ole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them.” She further remarked, “It was an extraordinarily difficult time… Nicole was Kris' best friend. Had been for a long time. I was at Nicole's house two days before the murder… Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson.'”