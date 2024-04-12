Caitlyn Jenner Reacts With This Scathing Two-Word Message on O.J. Simpson's Passing

Legendary NFL player O.J. Simpson has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer on Wednesday. He was 76. His family announced his passing on X, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace." As condolences pour in from all corners of the world including the sports fraternity, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner had a harsh statement to make. "Good riddance," Caitlyn posted on X with an O.J Simpson hashtag.

As per Fox News, the former Buffalo Bills running back has long been the target of Caitlyn's criticism. Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, was good friends with Caitlyn's ex-wife, Kris Jenner. The nation was horrified by the NFL star's alleged double murder allegations, and his trial captured the attention of millions worldwide. The murder case, which came to be known as 'The Trial of the Century', was recently revisited in the hit television series The People v. O.J. Simpson and the 2016 documentary OJ: Made in America.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ted Soqui

As per People, in a previous interview, Caitlyn recalled how the Kardashian children accepted the trial result as gospel when Simpson escaped prosecution for the murder of his wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. “I remember the day the verdict came through and [the kids] came in and they said, 'I told you he didn't do it,'" Caitlyn said on a 2009 episode of Dr. Phil. "We sat down and I said, 'Look, just because he got a not guilty verdict doesn't mean he didn't do it, and I just don't want to hear his name anymore.' And I had a lot of conversations with Robert to try to make sure it didn't tear the family apart." Over the years, Caitlyn always believed that Simpson was guilty. While appearing on Big Brother VIP Australia, she once claimed, "Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point told, 'I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson.”

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also shared details of her friendship with Nicole in her 2011 memoir Kris Jenner...And All Things Kardashian. "Nicole had been beaten up by O.J. and she had been keeping this physical proof in the form of photographs and, it would turn out, other evidence, in which she had documented 17 years of abuse," Kris explained. "Nicole really wanted someone close to her to know what was going on so that somebody— namely me — could be a witness." Although Simpson was found not guilty of the killings, the public is still divided as to whether or not he was responsible for the murders.