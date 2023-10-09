Caitlyn Jenner Is ‘Very Single’ and Will Probably ‘Never’ Look for a Romantic Relationship

Caitlyn Jenner is quite content in her life. She isn't looking for love right now or in the future. The former Olympian recently opened up about love and dating, stating that she is currently "very single" and not looking to date, per PageSix. “I’m fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship,” she opened up to The Times in an interview published on October 4. “I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

The reality TV star, who has gone through three divorces, emphasized that she is in no way lonely because of her two dogs, Bertha and Baxter, and her “very large family.” She said, “Every night of the week I could go to somebody’s house and have dinner.”

Jenner, who defines herself as “a relatively simple person,” finds joy in her interests, such as flying airplanes and playing golf, rather than focusing on an intimate relationship. “I raced cars for 20-odd years,” she added. “Racing cars is not the greatest way to make money or a career or business. You do it because it’s fun.” The 73-year-old is still committed to exercising and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. “I just enjoy good health,” she explained. “I don’t go crazy working out, but I get my exercise in all the time.”

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Is 'Very Single': 'I'll Never Have a Relationship in the Future' https://t.co/JurQwSGSk7 — People (@people) October 7, 2023

Along with her confession about her love life, a second disclosure concerning Caitlyn's almost non-existent relationship with her ex-wife Kris Jenner came out too. “Well, Kris, I really never talk to anymore,” she admitted Wednesday on UK talk show This Morning. “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her, and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others … I certainly see them and we do this and that.”

In 2015, the year when Caitlyn came out as a transwoman, the two got divorced. “I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her,” Caitlyn added on the show. “It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”

Don’t let the click bait or tabloid headlines fool you.

I did ‘House of Kardashian’ to defend my family and I speak extremely highly of my kids and Kris - the mastermind behind it all - who I spent 22 beautiful years with. Coming out soon on @comcast @nbc pic.twitter.com/CFS9Vhw6VV — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 4, 2023

Since then, the Kardashian family is said to be experiencing “tension” as a result of her frank comments. Caitlyn was feeling “extremely remorseful” for her remarks about the famous Kardashian momager, 67, in public after their kids, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, decided to support their mother, according to sources who spoke to TMZ.

However, Caitlyn also said really nice things about her children on why she wanted to do House of Kardashian. “I wanted to protect my family. I'm a parent, I love my children… and you know the Kardashian side and a little bit of the Jenner side, but I think a lot of times in the media you get totally misrepresented, so I wanted to do it just to say first of all how much I love my kids, and second of all how proud I am of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish. It is an amazing story.”

