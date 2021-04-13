Matt Gaetz Tied To Florida Ghost Candidate Scandal, Report Says

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is tied to a ghost candidate scandal in the Sunshine State, The New York Times reported.

According to the publication, Gaetz spoke with prominent Florida lobbyist Chris Dorworth about running a ghost candidate in the state's 2020 Senate race to take votes away from an opponent of one of their allies, Jason T. Brodeur.

The probe of the alleged sham candidate is part of the Justice Department inquiry into Gaetz's possible link to a purported sex trafficking ring.

According to two people familiar with the inquiry, the ghost candidate aspect of the probe is still in its early stages.