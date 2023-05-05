Buzz Blast Pro Review: Does This Bug Zapper Really Kill Mosquitoes And Other Bugs?

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably tired of mosquitoes and other bugs like black flies, wasps and bees wrecking your outdoor activities. Do you want to enjoy the summer without having to worry about bites, itching and other diseases that mosquitoes carry? If your answer was yes, then you need to check out Buzz Blast Pro – the powerful and portable device that can zap mosquitoes and other bugs with ease. Does it actually work though or is it just a waste of money? That’s what we set out to find out.

Buzz Blast Pro is a rechargeable lamp that uses a high-voltage electric grid to kill mosquitoes and bugs instantly. Despite some claims I’ve seen on the internet from people, it does NOT use UV light – which is a good thing since that can be dangerous to both pets and children. It works for different types of insects, such as flies, moths, gnats, etc. It covers up to 375 sq. feet space, making it ideal for camping, hiking, fishing, gardening, or relaxing in your backyard.

In this Buzz Blast Pro review, I’m going to tell you everything you need to know about this device, including its features, benefits, pros and cons, and I’ve included some other customer reviews. I’ll also share with you my personal experience using it and whether I recommend it or not.

What is Buzz Blast Pro?

Buzz Blast Pro is a new gadget that promises to eliminate annoying mosquitoes and bugs once and for all. It’s made of high-quality material and uses cutting-edge technology to guarantee its performance and longevity. It’s simple to use, harmless, and environmentally friendly.

Buzz Blast Pro has three modes: zap mode, light mode, or both. You can select the mode that matches your situation and linking. You can also change the intensity of the light depending on what level of light you want. As we all know, light attracts flies and bugs – so turning the light on / zap on feature is really good at night. Buzz Blast Pro has a long battery life that can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. You can charge it with a USB cable or a solar panel. It’s also resistant to the weather and even impact, which means you don’t have to worry about it in the rain or even if you drop it.

Buzz Blast Pro has a removable tray that collects the dead insects. You can easily clean it by dumping the tray and wiping it with a cloth. It also has a handle that allows you to hang it or carry it around.

What are the benefits of Buzz Blast Pro?

Buzz Blast Pro has many benefits that make it a great device for anyone who wants to get rid of mosquitoes and bugs. Here are some of them:

- It eliminates mosquitoes and bugs effectively. You can hear them sizzle and see them fall into the tray. You'll notice a significant reduction in the number of insects around you.

- It attracts and repels mosquitoes and bugs simultaneously. The light lures them in while the 1000V zapper kills them. This creates a double barrier that prevents them from reaching you.

- It works for different types of insects and environments. Whether you're dealing with flies, moths, gnats, or other flying insects, Buzz Blast Pro can handle them all. Whether you're camping, hiking, fishing, gardening, or relaxing in your backyard, Buzz Blast Pro can protect you from them.

- It's easy to use and maintain. You just need to charge it, turn it on, choose a mode, and place it where you need it. You can also clean it easily by dumping the tray and wiping it with a cloth.

- It's safe and eco-friendly. It doesn't use any chemicals or emit any harmful radiation. It's also harmless to humans and pets as the zapping mechanism is in a cage. It doesn't create any mess or waste.

What are the pros and cons of Buzz Blast Pro?

Like any product, Buzz Blast Pro has its pros and cons. Here are some of them:

Pros

- It's effective

- It's versatile

- It's durable

- It's easy to use

- It's safe

- It's eco-friendly

Cons

- It may not work for all types of insects

- It may not cover a large enough area

- It needs to be charged to work

What do customers say about Buzz Blast Pro?

Buzz Blast Pro has received many positive reviews from customers who have tried it. Here are some of them:

“I bought three of these and they are amazing. Sometimes while I’m reading my Kobo and it’s the only light in the house, those little moths are all on my Kobo. If I take this light and put it on they leave me alone and their dead bodies are all over the bottom part of the light. Excellent! I have also used it in my camper and on our boat at night.” - Jackson G - Los Angeles Verified Review

“I bought a similar device from a sporting goods store recently and that thing didn't work. So I was skeptical about getting this one. But let me tell you this thing worked amazingly!!! After the first night of sleeping outdoors on top of my sleeping bag, I had zero mosquito bites with the bulb about 3 feet away from me. When I woke up and checked the bulb the whole tray was covered in dead mosquitoes. I wish I could attach a photo here to show you. Will never go camping without it!” - Meghan S - Chicago Verified Review

“This is a great product for anyone who hates bugs and mosquitoes. I use it in my backyard and it keeps them away from me and my family. It's also very easy to use and clean. I love the fact that it's rechargeable and solar-powered. It's definitely worth the money.” Ryan T - New York Verified Review

My personal experience with Buzz Blast Pro

I decided to try Buzz Blast Pro after reading some of the reviews online. I ordered it from their official website and got a 50% discount. I received it in four days and was excited to test it out. I charged it with the USB cable and turned it on. I chose the zap and light mode and placed it on my patio table. I waited until it was night, then went outside and turned it on.

To my surprise, Buzz Blast Pro worked like a charm. It zapped mosquitoes and bugs left and right. I could hear them sizzle and see them fall into the tray. The light attracted them and the zapper got rid of them. I didn't get any bites or hear any buzzing.

I was impressed by how effective Buzz Blast Pro was. It made my outdoor time more enjoyable and relaxing. I also liked how easy it was to use and clean. It had a long battery life that lasted for several hours.

I recommend Buzz Blast Pro to anyone who wants to get rid of mosquitoes and bugs for good. It's a powerful and portable device that can make your summer more fun and safe.

Where can you buy Buzz Blast Pro?

If you want to buy Buzz Blast Pro, you can order it from their official website here:

They have a special offer right now where you can get a 50% discount on your order. You can also get free shipping if you order more than one unit.

They also have a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free. If you're not satisfied with it for any reason, you can return it within 30 days and get a full refund.

The best part is how safe it is to have. You don’t have to worry about spraying nasty chemicals anymore.

Conclusion

Buzz Blast Pro is a device that can zap mosquitoes and bugs with ease. It has a high-voltage electric grid, a bright light, and a sonic wave that work together to attract, repel, and kill insects. It's easy to use, safe, eco-friendly, versatile, and durable.

Buzz Blast Pro has many benefits that make it a great device for anyone who wants to enjoy the summer without worrying about bites, itching, and diseases. It has many positive reviews from customers who have tried it and loved it.

You can order Buzz Blast Pro from their official website here:

They have a special offer right now where you can get a 50% discount on your order. You can also get free shipping if you order more than one unit.

They also have a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

Honestly, don’t wait until the middle of summer to get this device... By then it’ll probably be sold out or be way more expensive. Buy your Buzz Blast Pro today and say goodbye to mosquitoes and bugs for good.

