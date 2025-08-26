‘Bully’ Trump Tried to Fat-Shame Illinois Governor but Got a Savage Taste of His Own Medicine

Donald Trump’s infamous verbal jabs, ruthless criticisms, and unwanted opinions have become far more common than people would like. Yet some people have the same fire to respond to the 79-year-old in the same manner he says. Recently, amid President Donald Trump’s threats to deploy troops to Chicago, Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker didn’t hold back in responding to a recent personal comment from Trump. The President had mockingly advised Pritzker to “spend more time in the gym.”

Pritzker said, “It takes one to know one on the weight question. And the President himself is not in good shape.” He added that Trump’s jabs reflect a bullying mindset more suited to a playground than the Oval Office. “His attacks on me are just evidence of a guy who’s still living in fifth grade. He’s the kind of bully that throws invectives at people because he knows that what he’s saying is actually commentary on himself.”

As per The Huffpost, the personal back-and-forth comes on the heels of Trump’s controversial suggestion that he might send troops into cities like Chicago as part of his crime crackdown plan, despite the idea receiving severe criticism from leaders.

Meanwhile, the republican president took a dig at the governor and said, “Now I understand he wants to be President. I noticed he lost a little weight, maybe he has a chance.”

Pritzker fired back on social media, thanking Trump for the “compliment” and challenging the legality of the troop deployment, and wrote, “Let’s not lie to the public, you and I both know you don’t have the authority to take over Chicago.” By the way, where are the Epstein files?”

This is not the first time Donald Trump has mocked Pritzker’s weight. During a 2024 Ohio campaign rally, he accused Pritzker of being “too busy eating” to lead his state. “He wants to eat all the time,” he added. ( via The Hill).

Consequently, the governor, considered a potential 2028 presidential contender, is a sporty leader who has leaned into self-deprecating humour. On an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he read off possible nicknames for himself, including “JB Pizza” and “JB the Refrigerator.”

Trump weighs 224 pounds, but his doctor reported earlier this year that he’d dropped 20 pounds since his last exam in 2020, citing an “active lifestyle,” yet his physical health has come under media scrutiny after reports of his love for junk food, especially McDonald’s burgers and Diet Coke, went viral after he returned for his second term.

In April, Trump underwent a comprehensive physical checkup at Walter Reed Medical Centre. As per the report, the President also underwent a neurological checkup, which revealed no abnormalities in his mental status. Trump is 6 feet 3 inches and weighs around 224 pounds (in 2017, he was 215 pounds, so that’s approximately a 4.8% increase in body fat here).

In addition, his blood pressure was 128/74. People compared him to Xavier Legette, a wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers, who is 6’3″ and weighs 227 pounds. Many anti-Trump citizens still believe that he is mentally unwell and is not fit for office. Some have even speculated that he is showing signs of Alzheimer’s.

Do you think Donald Trump should make fun of another senior politician so publicly? What are your thoughts?