Bryon Noem’s Social Media Silence Sparks Talk of Trouble in His Marriage to Kristi Noem

Kristi and Bryon Noem’s marriage might be on the rocks, and social media might be a big indicator of the same. There has been constant speculation that the couple may be headed for divorce, and rumors of a possible affair involving the DHS Secretary haven’t helped either. Here’s one sign that there is possibly trouble in paradise that we just can’t ignore anymore.

Byron’s social media feed was once filled with posts gushing about his wife. The couple got married in 1992 and went on to have 3 children together. They’re now proud grandparents to four grandchildren.

The DHS Secretary’s husband took to Instagram in May 2024 to pay tribute to 32 years of marriage. “Happy #32 to my favorite gal in the whole wide world! It’s been a heckuva ride and I’m so glad to have been on it with you,” he wrote alongside the caption that accompanied the post.

Two weeks before that post, he had taken to social media to gush about how excellent a mother Kristi is. Bryon thanked her for being his wife and the mother of their children. He expressed his gratitude for “all she has been for” their family.

The former First Gentleman of South Dakota often shared heartfelt messages on Valentine’s Day and his wife’s birthday. The change in his social media activity is hard to miss.

Bryon has been uncharacteristically quiet since his wife was appointed as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Not as much as a congratulatory message was shared by him, which managed to raise eyebrows.

Radio silence from his end stretched for Valentine’s Day as well. Bryon refrained from posting on the special day. Notably, this was the time when rumors about an affair between Kristi and Corey Lewandowski picked up like wildfire.

Brutal comments from social media users could be a factor in why the former First Gentleman of South Dakota stopped posting overall. “I guess you and Lewandowski split a Valentine?” one comment on Bryon’s 2024 Valentine’s Day post read.

So Kristi Noem is cheating on her husband with Corey Lewandowski?

OK ….? https://t.co/qfK0Ph10sM pic.twitter.com/YUPXqDTA8u — The Mirror (@GLeibniz1716) May 23, 2025

“Are you or is Corey the kids dad?” another user mocked. “If you ever see Corey Lewandowski in person again wyd??” a third quetsioned. Several other comments took jabs at Kristi’s marriage, while one simply commented “#coreylewandowski.”

Even though Kristi and Corey have come forward to deny the rumors of the affair several times, speculation has continued to spread. Bryon’s sparse social media activity has just added fuel to the fire.